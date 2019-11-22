Robert Cunitz scored a game-high 23 points to help lead the Viterbo University men’s basketball team to a 91-72 win over Calumet College of St. Joseph in its opening game of the Viterbo Invitational on Friday night at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium.
The Brookwood High School graduate was 8 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range while also adding nine rebounds. The sophomore had entered the night averaging 10 points per game while shooting 41 percent from the field, including 44 percent from beyond the arc.
Onalaska graduate Noah Fredrickson continued his stellar junior campaign by adding 21 points on 7 of 14 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four assists. The former Hilltopper is averaging close to 16 points a game this season. Meanwhile, Tyree Young flirted with a triple-double, tallying 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the V-Hawks (3-5), which shot 56 percent from beyond the arc and led by as much as 25 points in the second half.
Calumet (3-3) shot just 37 percent from the field.
You have free articles remaining.
The V-Hawks now play No. 24 University of St. Francis at 4 p.m. Saturday at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium to wrap up the Invitational.
CROSS COUNTRY
NAIA Championships
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Viterbo freshman Madelyn Adam was the top finisher for the V-Hawks, coming in 247th with a time of 20 minutes, 31.7 seconds. Freshman Sophie Leinfelder (21:09.5) finished in 283rd.
Sophomore Drake Ingold (28:00.8) led the Viterbo men with a 269th place finish, followed by freshman Sam Larson (29:26.5) in 313th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.