Local college sports roundup: Dani Craig sets UW-L career 3-point record on Senior Night

It was a record-setting night at Mitchell Hall.
Dani Craig sunk four 3-pointers to give her 153 in her career and to send her past Rachel Atchison (150) for the most 3-point field goals made in a career. She finished with a game-high 22 points to help the UW-La Crosse women's basketball team to a 71-56 Senior Night victory over UW-River Falls Wednesday night.
The two teams went back-and-forth with seven first-half lead changes before the Eagles — who received votes in the latest d3hoops.com poll — went on a 9-0 run to turn a 35-34 lead into a 10-point advantage. They never looked back from there outscoring River Falls (5-19, 0-13) 44-32 in the second half.
UW-L (18-6, 9-4) finished 28-54 (51 percent) from the field, including 5 of 14 from beyond the arc. The Falcons shot just 38 percent from the field.
Craig was 8 of 12 from the floor, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range, while collecting six rebounds. She tied the record with a 3 late in the first half before breaking it with her first 3 of the second half.
Lexie Higgins finished with 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting while Aquinas High School graduate Kyah Steiner scored 12 to go along with six rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
The Eagles wrap up the regular season at UW-Eau Claire (16-8, 10-3) 5 p.m. Saturday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 24 UW-La Crosse 86, UW-River Falls 70
RIVER FALLS — The 24th-ranked Eagles used solid free throw shooting down the stretch and 40 combined points from Wyatt Cook and Seth Anderson to win their third straight game Wednesday.
After leading 36-33 at the half, UW-L (19-5, 8-5) outscored the Falcons (12-12, 5-8) 50-37 after the break. They were 16 of 31 from the field in the second half. They were also 13 of 13 from the free throw line, finishing 18 of 21 for the game.
River Falls could not contain Cook and Seth Anderson. Cook finished with a game-high 21 points on 6 of 9 shooting plus a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe. Seth Anderson added 19 off the bench on 7 of 13 shooting in just 26 minutes. Black River Falls High School grad Ethan Anderson scored 15 while Terek Nesheim chipped in 11.
The Eagles wrap up the regular season 7 p.m. Wednesday when they host UW-Eau Claire (17-7, 8-5) for Senior Night.