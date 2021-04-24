Local college sports roundup: Escobar-Winter homers 3 times, but V-Hawks lose 2 of 3

MAYVILLE, N.D. — The Viterbo University baseball started Saturday with a victory, but Mayville State (N.D.) came back to beat the V-Hawks twice and win the day.
Viterbo opened a three-game day against the Comets with a 3-2 victory before the Comets beat the V-Hawks 4-3 in eight innings and 7-1.
Shortstop Darrian Escobar-Winter and designated hitter Kevin Brandt each had four hits for Viterbo (14-23, 9-14 NSAA), which has lost five of its past seven games.
Escobar-Winter was 2 for 3 with two solo home runs in the opener. He led off the third with a shot over the left-field wall and hit another one over the wall with two outs in the fifth for what became the winning run.
Third baseman Remy Stern drove in a second-inning run for the V-Hawks with a two-out single that scored Braxton Ghelfi.
Ben Strassman started and pitched five innings for Viterbo. He allowed two earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six in five innings. Aec Danen pitched two perfect innings to close it out.
Brandt was 3 for 4 with a triple and RBI, and Escobar-Winter hit another solo home run while going 2 for 4 in the second game. The Comets (27-13, 16-7) won when Sammy Satrom hit an infield single with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth.
Dante Selke took the loss after entering the game in the bottom of the sixth. He hit two batters, including one in the eighth.
Mayville State scored five runs in the first four innings to take control of the third game against Viterbo starter Kyle Gilbertson, who allowed five earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two over 3⅓.
Brandt drove in Viterbo’s only run with a double in the fourth.
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 11, UW-Stout 9
UW-Stout 18, UW-La Crosse 8
MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Eagles scored 19 runs but only managed a split with the Blue Devils.
La Crosse (16-10, 8-8) scored four runs in the top of the ninth to win the first game. The Eagles had two hits and took advantage of an error in the ninth.
Shane Coker singled home one run, and Jonathan Wizner another. Plate patience paid off after that as Colton Schraepfer and Connor Roesler drew walks with the bases loaded for the final two runs.
Center fielder Zach Carney was 2 for 6 with an RBI, and Coker’s ninth-inning hit was his second in a 2-for-5 performance. Third baseman Mac Born hit a three-run homer in the seventh, and Roesler led off the game with a solo shot.
The Eagles seemed to get a good start to the second game with three runs in the top of the first, but the Blue Devils scored five in the bottom of the first and followed that up with a seven-run second and five-run third.
Shortstop Brennan Schmitt and third baseman Jack Olver were 3 for 4, and second baseman Logan Pye drove in two runs for the Eagles, and Olver and Pye doubled.
Four La Crosse pitchers allowed 17 earned runs on 18 hits and nine walks
SOFTBALL
NSAA
Mayville State (N.D.) 8, Viterbo 0
Mayville State 12, Viterbo 4
MAYVILLE, N.D. — The V-Hawks, who fell to 6-30 overall and 6-16 in the conference, managed just three hits and committed four errors in Game 1.
Janelle Ulaszek, who allowed eight runs — four of which were earned — on nine hits in 5⅔ innings, was charged with the loss.
Viterbo grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first in Game 2 via a two-run double from Casey Delphey, but the Comets responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
The V-Hawks tied the game in the third, but Mayville State plated three in the third and four in the fourth to take a commanding lead.
Autumn Olson drove in two runs, while Amanda Bogdonovich was charged with the loss. Bogdonovich allowed 12 runs on 13 hits.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
WIAC Tournament
UW-La Crosse 9, UW-Stout 0
UW-La Crosse 5, UW-Eau Claire 2
WHITEWATER, Wis. — The third-seeded Eagles (10-4) blanked the Blue Devils in the quarterfinals before taking down the second-seeded Blugolds in the semifinals.
In the quarterfinals, Kimberly Steinert, Hannah Riegle, Lauren Witt, Morgan Graf, Susi Hu and Katie Kerney all won their respective singles matches in straight sets, while pairings of Steinert/Kellie Hierl, Reigle/Kaitlyn Kalinka and Graf/Witt won doubles matches.
The Eagles swept the doubles matches to make the difference in the semifinal.
Steinert and Hierl continued to play well and won both their No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches and No. 1 doubles match without losing a set.
Riegel and Kalinka won again at No. 2, and Graff and Witt teamed up for another win at No. 3.
La Crosse plays top-seeded Whitewater at 11 a.m. Sunday for the championship.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Nonconference
UW-La Crosse 15, UW-Eau Claire 4
EAU CLAIRE — The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 5-6 by winning their regular season finale.
UW-L scored the game’s first seven goals and held a 10-2 advantage at the half. Valerie Johnson, Lauren Schwartz and Grace Willmott scored three goals apiece, while Abigail Steigauf had two.
Abi Furlano made eight saves in goal for the Eagles.
WOMEN’S GOLF
UW-Whitewater Invitational
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse finished 11 strokes behind first-place UW-Whitewater, which posted a team score of 308.
Eagles junior and Tomah graduate Molly Larsen shot a 74, which tied her with the Warhawks’ Ashton Sinak for medalist. Maija Tanberg and Andrea Schleeper each shot an 81, while Grace Ellison shot an 83.