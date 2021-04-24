Local college sports roundup: Escobar-Winter homers 3 times, but V-Hawks lose 2 of 3

MAYVILLE, N.D. — The Viterbo University baseball started Saturday with a victory, but Mayville State (N.D.) came back to beat the V-Hawks twice and win the day.

Viterbo opened a three-game day against the Comets with a 3-2 victory before the Comets beat the V-Hawks 4-3 in eight innings and 7-1.

Shortstop Darrian Escobar-Winter and designated hitter Kevin Brandt each had four hits for Viterbo (14-23, 9-14 NSAA), which has lost five of its past seven games.

Escobar-Winter was 2 for 3 with two solo home runs in the opener. He led off the third with a shot over the left-field wall and hit another one over the wall with two outs in the fifth for what became the winning run.

Third baseman Remy Stern drove in a second-inning run for the V-Hawks with a two-out single that scored Braxton Ghelfi.

Ben Strassman started and pitched five innings for Viterbo. He allowed two earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six in five innings. Aec Danen pitched two perfect innings to close it out.