LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UW-La Crosse cross country senior Tyler Nault won the Louisville Classic with a time of 24 minutes, 19.2 seconds on Saturday. The Eagles finished seventh in the 40-team invitational with 201 points, and North Central (85) won the meet.
Senior Josh Schrader also posted an impressive finish for UW-L with a time of 24 minutes, 46.9 seconds to cross the line 11th. Matt Bourland (49th, 25:20.6) finished next for the Eagles, followed by Chris Pahnke (63rd, 25:38.4) and Peter Schommer (77th, 25:45.9).
Maddie Hannan led the UW-L women with an even 19-minute run to finish 34th. Maddie Vantassel was next with a time of 19 minutes, 2.3 seconds to finish 37th. Teammate Lauren Beauchaine (19:11.5) finished 51st. Hannan, Vantassel and Beauchaine were the only female runners for the Eagles.
VOLLEYBALL
NSAA
Viterbo 3, Dakota State 1
MADISON, S.D. — The V-Hawks fought back after a first-set loss against Dakota State (11-7, 5-1) to earn a four-set 19-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21.
The fourth-ranked V-Hawks (19-4, 5-1) with Katie Fromhader leading the way with 18 kills, followed by 12 from Mya Roberts. Holmen graduate Kenzie Winker had 11 kills, and Rekha Drevlow had 10. Abbey Johnson set up the hitters with 26 assists, and Lauryn Sobasky finished with 22.Rachel Frankowski led the defense with 21 digs and Sobasky had 14. Jenna Phillips (12) and Adrianna Reinhart (10) both finished with double-figure digs to help keep the defense moving.
SOCCER
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 2, UW-Oshkosh 0
The Eagles (7-4-1, 1-0) scored to goals in the first half to win their first conference matchup of the season.
Kaitlyn Villars recorded a goal in the 33rd minute thanks to an assist from Sophie Amundson. The second score of the game came off of an own goal in the 39th minute.
