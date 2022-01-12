Local college sports roundup: UW-L men's, women's basketball teams extend winning streaks

A balanced scoring effort helped the UW-La Crosse men's basketball team run its winning streak to five games with a 77-66 WIAC win over visiting River Falls on Wednesday night.

The Eagles, who are ranked 11th in the country by d3hoops.com, got 15 points apiece from Black River Falls High School graduate Ethan Anderson, Seth Anderson and Austin Westra.

Wyatt Cook added 14 points for UW-L, which improved to 12-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference, while Torin Hannah finished with 10 points.

The Eagles, who led 38-29 at the half, made only two of their eight 3-pointer attempts but shot nearly 52% from the floor and made 17 of their 22 free-throw attempts.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 68, UW-River Falls 39

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The Eagles outscored the Falcons 20-8 in the third quarter on their way to their third straight win.

Alana Gilles scored a game-high 16 points in 19 minutes off the bench for UW-L (10-5, 2-2), while Onalaska grad Emma Gamoke and Lexie Higgins were also in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Gilles made seven of her nine field goal attempts, while Higgins was 6-of-9 from the floor. Gamoke made three of her four 3-point attempts, while Aquinas grad Kyah Steiner grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Eagles, who led 28-21 before their big third quarter, shot 48% from the floor and made 10 of their 12 free-throw attempts.

