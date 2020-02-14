Local college sports roundup: UW-L swimming and diving competes at WIAC championships

BROWN DEER, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men's and women's swimming and diving team competed at the WIAC Swimming and Diving Championships Thursday with the women in second with 189.50 points and the men in fifth with 109 points after day one.

UW-Eau Claire is in first on the women's side with 197.50 while the UW-Stevens Point men are in control with 288 points.

There were only five titles up for grabs on Thursday. The UW-L women won the 400-yard medley relay with Lilly Larsen, Maria Vaudreuil, Ellie Szczupakiewicz and Mikala Leppla teaming up to finish with a first-place time of 3 minutes and 53.90 seconds.

Action picks back up Friday and will continue into Saturday.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Viterbo 3, Maranatha Baptist 0

The V-Hawks used 11 kills from Chris Kahler and some solid defense to sweep Maranatha Baptist 25-16, 25-20, 25-20.

Viterbo (6-6) finished with a hitting percentage of .217 while holding Maranatha (3-9) to .071.

Other key contributors for the V-Hawks were Andrew Lepage, who finished with 32 assists while Jacob Nonn and Joe Todd each finished with eight kills.

