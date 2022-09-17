Local college sports roundup: UW-L volleyball wins twice at home invite

The UW-La Crosse volleyball team swept Ripon College (Wis.) before defeating Simpson College (Iowa) in four sets to start its home invitational with two victories on Friday.

The Eagles won 25-12, 25-19, 25-20 against the Redhawks and 28-26, 25-17, 21-25, 25-12 versus the Storm. UW-L (3-7) has won three consecutive matches since opening the season with seven straight losses.

In the win over Ripon, Brianna Korducki led the Eagles with 12 kills and Madison Weisensel had nine kills. Megan Adams was UW-L’s top setter with 20 assists, while Jackie Oetterer also had 12 assists.

The Eagles narrowly won the first set against Simpson, and while UW-L couldn’t finish off back-to-back sweeps, it dominated the fourth set to win the match. Gabrialla Johnson delivered 13 kills, and Adams added 21 assists against the Storm. Summer Schwenn led the Eagles’ back line with 15 digs.

UW-L continues at the invite with matches against Bethany Lutheran College (Minn.) and Hamline University (Minn.) on Saturday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Nonconference

Viterbo 2, UW-Stout 0

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Freshman midfielder Grace Brueschel scored a pair of goals for the V-Hawks (5-2-1) in the team’s fifth straight win on the road versus the Blue Devils (1-4-1).

Brueschel’s first goal came in the 42nd minute, making it 1-0 at halftime. Early in the second half, a corner kick by freshman defender Alex Little led to Brueschel’s second goal of the evening and 13th of the season.

Viterbo outshot UW-Stout 15-6 with graduate student goalie Molly Ripley recording two saves for the V-Hawks.