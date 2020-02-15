Local college sports roundup: UW-La Crosse men hold off Pointers

STEVENS POINT — The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team picked up a crucial WIAC win Saturday, as they held off UW-Stevens Point 53-52.

The Eagles (18-5, 7-5) led 33-27 at the half, but went ice cold in the final 20 minutes. After going 13 of 24 from the field in the first half, UW-L was just 7 of 28, including 0-for-6 from beyond the arc after halftime. But their defense was up to the task, as they held the Pointers (14-9, 6-6) to 33 percent shooting.

UW-L led 47-38 midway through the second half, but Point went on a 14-6 run to trim the lead down to 53-52. Neither team scored in the final 2:21.

Point had a chance to take the lead after they forced a UW-L turnover with just over 16 seconds left, but Blake Ehrke missed a jumper as time expired.

Terek Nesheim led the way with 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and three assists. Wyatt Cook finished with 11 points and eight rebounds while Luke Norcia, Zac Haese and Ethan Anderson each added six points.

The Eagles will be back in action 7 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to take on UW-River Falls.

NSAA