Local college sports roundup: UW-La Crosse men hold off Pointers

STEVENS POINT — The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team picked up a crucial WIAC win Saturday, as they held off UW-Stevens Point 53-52.
The Eagles (18-5, 7-5) led 33-27 at the half, but went ice cold in the final 20 minutes. After going 13 of 24 from the field in the first half, UW-L was just 7 of 28, including 0-for-6 from beyond the arc after halftime. But their defense was up to the task, as they held the Pointers (14-9, 6-6) to 33 percent shooting.
UW-L led 47-38 midway through the second half, but Point went on a 14-6 run to trim the lead down to 53-52. Neither team scored in the final 2:21.
Point had a chance to take the lead after they forced a UW-L turnover with just over 16 seconds left, but Blake Ehrke missed a jumper as time expired.
Terek Nesheim led the way with 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and three assists. Wyatt Cook finished with 11 points and eight rebounds while Luke Norcia, Zac Haese and Ethan Anderson each added six points.
The Eagles will be back in action 7 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to take on UW-River Falls.
NSAA
Viterbo 95, Presentation 75
The V-Hawks (13-13, 7-6) shot 50 percent from the field and made 15 3-pointers to run past Presentation (3-25, 0-13).
Tyree Young led the way with game-high 30 points on an efficient 11 of 16 shooting, including a 4-for-8 effort from beyond the arc. He also collected seven rebounds and dished out eight assists. Onalaska High School graduate Noah Fredrickson added 15 with Robert Cunitz and Jack Monis each chipping in 11.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WIAC
You have free articles remaining.
UW-La Crosse 79, UW-Stevens Point 50
The Eagles had four players in double figures, led by Dani Craig’s 18 points, as they improved to 17-6 (8-4).
Emma Gamoke had 12 points, and Ava Kramer and Delany Schoenenberger added 11 apiece for UW-L. Craig was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and the Eagles were 9-of-24 (37 percent) as a team from 3-point land. Gamoke added a pair of triples.
The Pointers (9-14, 4-8) made their first shot attempt but failed to connect on their next 19 attempts. UW-L took advantage and ended the first quarter on an 11-0 run to grab a 14-3 lead.
The Eagles took a 40-29 lead into half after UW-Stevens Point shot just 29 percent from the floor in the first half.
UW-L, which led by as many as 31 late in the game, outscored the Pointers by 16 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
NSAA
Viterbo 85, Presentation 46
Fresh off a big win over No. 14 Mayville State, the V-Hawks kept the momentum going Saturday.
Viterbo (10-14, 7-6) led from start to finish taking a 45-13 halftime lead over Presentation (2-23, 1-12).
13 different V-Hawks scored on the night with four finishing in double figures. Alyssa Nilssen led the way with 13 followed by Central High School graduate Sophie Leinfelder (11), Brynn Bozich (11) and Tomah High School grad Madison Lindauer (10).
As a team, Viterbo finished forced 28 turnovers, collecting 21 steals while dishing out 19 assists.