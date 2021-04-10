Local college sports roundup: UW-La Crosse softball team wins sixth straight

The UW-La Crosse softball team turned a couple of multi-run innings into a WIAC victory over UW-Stout on Saturday.
First baseman and Holmen High School graduate Kendra Leis tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning, then provided an insurance run with an RBI single in the sixth for a 4-2 win for the Eagles at North Campus Field.
Leis was 2-for-3, and shortstop Katie Block went 4-for-4 with two RBI for the Eagles (7-4, 3-0), who scored all of their runs in the fourth and sixth. Block had an RBI single in the fourth and go-ahead RBI single in the sixth as La Crosse won its sixth straight game.
Anna Jensen scored on the go-ahead hit after being hit by a pitch as the leadoff batter. She was sacrificed to second and reached third on an error.
Maddie Muelken (4-2) was the winning pitcher after throwing a complete game. She struck out five and allowed two earned runs on two walks and four hits.
NSAA
Dickinson State 11, Viterbo 0 (5)
Dickinson State 7, Viterbo 3
DICKINSON, N.D. — The V-Hawks (5-21, 5-7) were one-hit in the first game and gave up an early lead by allowing two runs in the second and two in the third during the second game.
Viterbo has lost eight of its last 10 games.
BASEBALL
NSAA
Viterbo 11, Dickinson State (N.D.) 10
Dickinson State (N.D.) 6, Viterbo 3
DICKINSON, N.D. — The Eagles fell to 10-17 overall and 5-9 in the NSAA. No other information was provided.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Turtleback Invitational
RICE LAKE, Wis. — The Eagles put together a team score of 349 to win a 10-team invitational.
Viterbo fielded two teams, and they finished sixth (372) and seventh (388).
La Crosse beat second-place Stout by five shots.
The Eagles had two players among the top seven with Maija Tanberg tying for third at 13-over-par 84 and Andrea Schleeper tying for sixth at 16-over 87. Stout’s Abbey Filipiak won the overall championship with a 7, and Viterbo’s Madison Zloto (83) was second..
WOMEN’S TENNIS
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 9, UW-Oshkosh 0
NEENAH, Wis. — The Eagles didn’t lose a set to the Titans and earned their sixth straight victory.
Kimberly Steinert improved to 6-1 with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles, and Kellie Hierl (5-2) pulled out a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2. The two then teamed up for an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles to improve their record as a team to 6-1.
TRACK AND FIELD
UW-Platteville Invitational
The UW-La Crosse women recorded victories in 11 individual and relay events, and Skye Digman was a double-winner after posting the best performances in the shot put (45-6¼) and discus (131-7).
Abby Meidl won the pole vault (12-2), Sydney Wambach the long long jump (18-5¼) and Kylah Frederixon the triple jump (36-5½).
Emma Lawrence won the 100 hurdles, Emily Dawidowich the 200 (25.29), Katie Banie the 400 (59.1), Maddy Hannan the 1,500 (4:47.86) and Maddy Vantassel the 3,000 steeplechase (11:33.29).
La Crosse’s 400 relay team of Aly Reuvers, Kelly Aldrich and Savannah Rygewicz with a 47.62.