Local college sports roundup: UW-La Crosse softball team wins sixth straight

The UW-La Crosse softball team turned a couple of multi-run innings into a WIAC victory over UW-Stout on Saturday.

First baseman and Holmen High School graduate Kendra Leis tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning, then provided an insurance run with an RBI single in the sixth for a 4-2 win for the Eagles at North Campus Field.

Leis was 2-for-3, and shortstop Katie Block went 4-for-4 with two RBI for the Eagles (7-4, 3-0), who scored all of their runs in the fourth and sixth. Block had an RBI single in the fourth and go-ahead RBI single in the sixth as La Crosse won its sixth straight game.

Anna Jensen scored on the go-ahead hit after being hit by a pitch as the leadoff batter. She was sacrificed to second and reached third on an error.

Maddie Muelken (4-2) was the winning pitcher after throwing a complete game. She struck out five and allowed two earned runs on two walks and four hits.

NSAA

Dickinson State 11, Viterbo 0 (5)

Dickinson State 7, Viterbo 3