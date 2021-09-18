Local college sports roundup: UW-la Crosse volleyball team splits two matches

CROSS COUNTRY

St. Olaf Invitational

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — The UW-La Crosse women won a team championship, and its men finished second to St. Olaf.

The women posted a team score of 42 with three runners among the top six. Emma Malooly was third (23:13.3) and Jamie Huber fifth (23:18) to lead the Eagles. Madelynn McIntyre was sixth (23:18.3).

The men had a team score of 46 and was only beaten by St. Olaf’s 46.

The Eagles had six runners in the top 25 and two among the top 10. Ethan Gregg was ninth (25:56.1) and Isaac Wagner 10th (25:56.3).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 4, Carthage 0

The Eagles recorded their second straight shutout by scoring once in the first half and three times in the second.

Sophie Amundson scored the first and last goals for La Crosse (4-1-1), which had 28 shots.

Matalie Schisel and Rachael Janes each had one goal and one assist for the Eagles, who used Quinn Shannon and Sophia Anger in goal. They recorded one save apiece.

