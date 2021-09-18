Local college sports roundup: UW-la Crosse volleyball team splits two matches

The UW-La Crosse women’s volleyball team split a pair of matches during its own invitational at Mitchell Hall on Saturday.
Wartburg (Iowa) handed the Eagles a 25-18, 25-20, 25-21 loss before they rallied to beat Hamline (Minn.) 26-24, 15-25, 25-18, 25-18.
Emma Lawrence had 13 kills and 23 digs in the loss to Wartburg and came back with 26 kills and 13 digs in the victory over Hamline. Brianne Korducki had a combined 16 kills in the two matches.
Megan Adams had a combined 37 assists and 27 digs for the Eagles (11-2). Isabelle Jensen had 19 digs against Hamline.
Viterbo 3, Lincoln Christian (Ill.) 0
Viterbo 3, Northwestern (Iowa) 1
The third-ranked V-Hawks took care of the Red Lions and ninth-ranked Raiders.
Viterbo beat Lincoln Christian 25-14, 25-9, 25-15 and Northwestern 25-17, 25-18, 28-30, 25-15 at Beggs Gymnasium.
The V-Hawks (19-1) were led by Holmen graduate Kenzie Winker, who had a combined 27 kills, and Abbey Johnson, who had a combined 48 assists. Winker had 17 kills and Johnson 35 assists in the win over the Raiders.
Kenidi McCabe had 12 digs against Lincoln Christian and Adrianna Reinhart 11 for the V-Hawks, who have won 12 straight matches.
CROSS COUNTRY
St. Olaf Invitational
NORTHFIELD, Minn. — The UW-La Crosse women won a team championship, and its men finished second to St. Olaf.
The women posted a team score of 42 with three runners among the top six. Emma Malooly was third (23:13.3) and Jamie Huber fifth (23:18) to lead the Eagles. Madelynn McIntyre was sixth (23:18.3).
The men had a team score of 46 and was only beaten by St. Olaf’s 46.
The Eagles had six runners in the top 25 and two among the top 10. Ethan Gregg was ninth (25:56.1) and Isaac Wagner 10th (25:56.3).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Nonconference
UW-La Crosse 4, Carthage 0
The Eagles recorded their second straight shutout by scoring once in the first half and three times in the second.
Sophie Amundson scored the first and last goals for La Crosse (4-1-1), which had 28 shots.
Matalie Schisel and Rachael Janes each had one goal and one assist for the Eagles, who used Quinn Shannon and Sophia Anger in goal. They recorded one save apiece.