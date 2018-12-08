DUBUQUE, Iowa — To get off to a start like the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team has this season, a team has to have a number of options.
The Eagles have proven that this season, as a number of players have had big scoring nights to lead the way over the first three weeks of play. At Dubuque on Saturday, it was junior Delaney Schoenenberger who took charge of the 77-49 win.
Schoenenberger scored a game- and season-high 21 points on 8 of 15 shooting, made four 3-pointers, and tallied seven rebounds to lead UW-L to its eighth consecutive win to start the season.
The win keeps La Crosse off to its best start to a year since 2005-06, when it won the first 13 games of the year.
UW-L got hot early, jumping out to a 20-7 lead on the backs of freshmen Kyah Steiner and Emma Gamoke. Seeing Gamoke play well off the bench was a good sign after she suffered a leg injury in the Eagles’ previous game against Gustavus Adolphus.
Schoenenberger got hot in the third quarter — she scored 11 straight points for the Eagles in the span of 1 minute, 50 seconds to balloon the lead to 22 points.
Gamoke had 12 points and five assists, while junior Dani Craig added eight points, five rebounds and four assists. Steiner finished with eight points, six rebounds and three steals, while freshman Lexie Higgins had five points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
Dubuque fell to 1-7, but was led by Kia Dwight’s 19 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Viterbo 74, UW-River Falls 72
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — River Falls’ Austin Heidecker missed two free throws with 1 second remaining and the V-Hawks (8-4) held on for the win.
Jason Tichy scored 19 points, and Jezzriah Burton added 16 on the strength of four 3-pointers, to help Vitebro build a lead. Tyree Young scored 13, and Noah Fredrickson chipped in 10 points. The V-Hawks shot 12-for-23 (52.2 percent) from the 3-point line, while holding River Falls to 34.5 percent shooting.
Matt Keller scored a game-high 26 points, including five 3s, for the Falcons.
WRESTLING
UW-L at North Central College Invitational
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Alex Kern (133 pounds) and Jake Meyer (197) won their weight classes and helped the Eagles secure fourth out of 14 teams.
Kern tallied a technical fall in his opening match, and then cruised to two decisions to win the bracket. Kern, a St. Cloud, Minn., product, had three wins and improved to 7-2 this season.
Meyer (9-3), a freshman from Barrington Hills, Ill., pinned his way through the bracket until he faced North Central’s Jason Nako. He didn’t secure a pin that match, but came out with a 6-1 decision.
