Local college sports roundup: UW-La Crosse women's soccer records second straight shutout

The No. 20 ranked UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team has now gone over a week without allowing a goal after a 4-0 shutout of the visiting St. Norbert College.

Junior forward Ainsley Allan scored the opening goal for the Eagles (7-1-0) in the 11th minute and added another in the second half to bring her season total to six. Allan’s opening goal was assisted by sophomore midfielders Ellie Arndt and Claire Cater.

In the 43rd minute, sophomore midfielder Chelsea Gale scored to make it 2-0 at halftime off an assist by sophomore forward Rachael Janes. Allan’s second goal came in the 48th minute with an assist from Arndt.

Freshman midfielder Sophia Goodale put the exclamation point on the win with an 81st minute goal. Junior midfielder Cameron Daily was credited with the assist.

UWL took a total of 41 shots on goal against St. Norbert. Goalkeepers Paige Janssen and McKenna Lloyd each played a half of the shutout with Lloyd recording the Eagles only save.

Morningside 2, Viterbo 1

MORNINGSIDE, Iowa — Viterbo saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a 2-1 loss to Morningside off a 79th minute goal by freshman Keyera Harmon.

The V-Hawks (5-3-1) found themselves trailing early after a third-minute goal by Morningside junior defender Sina Fesser to take a 1-0 lead that would last into the second half.

The tying goal for Viterbo came in the 58th minute when freshman Grace Breuchel scored an unassisted goal. Breuchel now has 16 goals through nine games.

MEN’S SOCCER

Nonconference

Viterbo 1, Morningside 0

MORNINGSIDE, Iowa — Sammy Ankaoglu’s header in the 34th minute gave Viterbo the lone goal of their road meeting with Morningside.

The V-Hawks (10-0-0) saw goalkeeper Ernesto Ascenzo record four saves in his fifth shutout.