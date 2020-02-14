Local college sports roundup: UW-La Crosse wrestling wins fourth straight WIAC title

Alyssa Nilssen did a little bit of everything for Viterbo, finishing with a game-high 23 points on 11 of 19 shooting. She also collected six rebounds and dished out six assists for a Viterbo offense that shot 44% (31-69) from the field and outscored Mayville State 23-5 in points off turnovers.

She was one of three V-Hawks to finish in double figures, joining Tomah High School graduate Madison Lindauer (14) and Madison Doerr (10). Allie Wojtysiak added nine points and eight rebounds as well.

Viterbo returns to action 4 p.m. Saturday when they host Presentation (2-22, 1-11).

SWIMMING AND DIVING

UW-L at the WIAC Championships

BROWN DEER, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women’s swimming and diving team finds itself in first place with 530.5 points after day two of three at the WIAC Championships.

UW-Eau Claire is second (516) followed by UW-Whitewater (390.50).

On the men’s side, UW-L is in fourth with 285 points nearly 100 points behind third-place Whitewater (381).