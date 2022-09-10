Local college sports roundup: Viterbo women first at Luther cross country invite

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Juniors Madelyn Adam and Brenna McDonough lifted Viterbo University to a first-place finish at the All-American Invitational hosted by Luther College on Saturday.

In their first meet of the fall, Adam (21:01.52) and McDonough (21:08.27) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, as the V-Hawks’ top two runners. Viterbo’s team score of 56 narrowly beat Augustana University (Ill.), who scored 58.

Viterbo junior Anya Hirsch (12th) and freshman Hannah Butler (13th) also contributed to the V-Hawks team score. Junior Vanessa Thomas finished in the top 20 with a time of 21:59.43.

Sarah Bakula, an unattached runner, won the women’s race in 19:05.67.

Viterbo’s men’s team also competed at the invitational, taking seventh out of eight schools with qualifying teams. Freshman Cameron La Mere (22:22.45) placed ninth individually to lead the V-Hawks, and Viterbo’s other scoring runners were sophomore Evan David, freshman Garrett Eick and sophomore Ben Fleuchaus.

Ken Weidt Classic

MEQUON, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women’s cross country team was all over the top of the individual leaderboard at the ten-school invite hosted by Concordia University (Wis.), as the Eagles took first in the team standings with eight top-10 finishers.

UW-L’s score of 25 topped UW-Whitewater (38) for first place. Sophomore Kylie Trousil was the Eagles’ top runner, completing the 6,000-meter course in 23:57.2.

Just behind Trousil, the Eagles had eight runners finish between 24:06.8 and 24:08.7 to place third through 11th individually. Bryn Sato, Lauren Beauchaine, Madelynn McIntyre and Maddie Hannan joined Trousil as UW-L’s scoring runners.

Paige Fassbender, a junior at UW-W, won the meet with a time of 23:34.

On the men’s side, UW-L placed second in the team standings behind Whitewater. The Eagles had four runners among the top-10 in the eight-school, 8,000-meter race.

Sophomore Luke Chaffin finished fourth overall and was UW-L’s best runner at 25:52.9. Ethan Gregg and Isaac Wegner were not far behind for the Eagles, taking fifth and sixth respectively. Ben Stangel (26:29.8) came in ninth, and Adam Loesner (26:58) was UW-L’s other scoring runner with a 13th-place finish.

Christian Patzka won the race in 25:27.5 for UW-W, which had five of the fastest eight athletes in the meet.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 3, Dominican University (Ill.) 2

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Behind two first-half goals, the Eagles held on to overcome the Stars in a nonconference match at Illinois Wesleyan University.

UW-L’s Claire Cater and Ainsley Allan scored their second goals of the year within ten minutes of each other in the first-half, giving the Eagles an early 2-0 advantage. Cater’s goal was unassisted in the sixth minute, and Chelsea Gale assisted Allan’s goal in the 16th minute.

Starting goalkeeper Sophia Anger played only 13 minutes, and McKenna Lloyd saw her first action in net for UW-L in the remaining 77 minutes. Lloyd allowed two goals in the second half but made five saves.

Natalie Schisel scored the game-winner, her first goal of the year, in the 72nd minute on an assist by Hayley Slaski to push the lead to 3-1. Dominican’s Regan Coxon scored in the 87th minute to cut the deficit in half, but UW-L (4-0) hung on for the victory.

The Eagles will face Illinois Wesleyan on Sunday at noon before returning to La Crosse.

VOLLEYBALL

Viterbo Invitational

Viterbo 3, Rochester University (Mich.) 0

Viterbo, 3 Rocky Mountain University (Utah) 0

The V-Hawks finished 3-1 at their home invite, breezing past the Warriors 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 before outlasting the Bears 25-20, 25-18, 33-31 in their second match.

Against Rochester, Viterbo collectively had 51 kills and only 13 errors with a .303 hitting percentage. Grace Rohde’s 15 kills and Adriana Reinhart’s 21 digs were both match-highs, and Jada Mitchell had 14 kills.

Viterbo won comfortably in the first two sets against Rocky Mountain, who received votes in the latest NAIA volleyball rankings. In a marathon third set, the two teams traded points until the Bears took a 31-30 lead after a V-Hawks error. Rohde responded with three-straight kills to end the match, with two of the kills assisted by Lauryn Sobasky, who had 23 in the match for No. 9 Viterbo.

Rohde again led the V-Hawks with 15 kills in the second match, and Kenzie Winker delivered 11 kills and 10 digs for Viterbo (10-5).

Augsburg Invitational

Pacific Lutheran University (Wash.) 3, UW-La Crosse 0

Augsburg University (Minn.) 3, UW-La Crosse 0

MINNEAPOLIS — The Eagles were swept in both matches to close out a three-match invite, losing to the Lutes 25-12, 25-18, 25-22 and to the host Auggies 25-23, 25-22, 25-19.

UW-L (0-7) kept it close in the third set against Pacific Lutheran, posting 11 kills but committing 10 errors. Brianna Korducki paced the Eagles with nine kills and eight digs, and Jackie Oetterer had 14 assists. Oetterer, Reese Yocum and Ella Luoma each had an ace in the first match.

In the first set against Augsburg, the Eagles tallied 17 kills and only eight errors, but UW-L was unable to take the set from the Auggies. Korducki continued her productive day with 11 kills and 13 digs, and Madison Weisensel had eight kills in the second match. Luoma and Summer Schwenn both made 12 digs in the loss. Augsburgs’ Kevin Boysen led all players with 12 kills.

The Eagles begin WIAC play at UW-River Falls on Wednesday before their home-opening match in Friday’s UW-La Crosse Invitational against Ripon College (Wis.).