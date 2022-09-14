Local college volleyball roundup: UW-L defeats River Falls for first victory

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse volleyball team snapped a seven-match skid on Tuesday with a 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-19 win at UW-River Falls, earning its first victory of the season.

The Eagles nabbed their first set of the year to claim a 1-0 advantage early in the match, but the Falcons responded by taking the second set. UW-L was behind 23-22 in the third set until senior outside hitter Brianne Korducki registered three kills late in the set to give the Eagles a one-set lead.

UW-L never trailed in the fourth set, jumping out to an 8-2 lead and maintaining the cushion throughout the final set. Senior setter Megan Adams put the match away with a kill on an assist from senior libero Summer Schwenn.

Korducki paced the Eagles with 20 kills, her highest output in a match this fall. Senior outside hitter Madison Weisensel added 13 kills, and Adams had a match-high 24 assists in the win. UW-RF’s Kameri Meridith led all players with 25 kills.

UW-L (1-7, 1-0) won its WIAC opener for the second consecutive season, as it defeated UW-Stout in four sets last September to start its conference campaign. The Eagles return to La Crosse to host an invitational this weekend, starting with Ripon College (Wis.) on Friday at 3 p.m.

NSAA

Viterbo 3, Waldorf University (Iowa) 0

FOREST CITY, Iowa — The V-Hawks opened their North Star Athletic Association schedule with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 sweep over the Warriors on Tuesday, improving to 11-5 overall this season.

Viterbo outlasted Waldorf in the first set, winning the final two points to break a 24-24 tie. Freshman setter Taylor Larson delivered a service ace to clinch the set for the V-Hawks.

In the second set, Viterbo hit .400 as a team and won six of the final nine points to take a 2-0 lead. Waldorf knotted the score at 22 late in the third set, but the Warriors made two errors before junior right side hitter Grace Rohde sealed the victory with a kill.

The V-Hawks outhit Waldorf .257 to .133 in the match, and freshman middle hitter Jada Mitchell and junior outside hitter Kenzie Winker shared the lead with 10 kills. Rohde had nine kills, and senior setter Lauryn Sobasky notched 21 assists and two aces.

Ranked No. 9 in the latest NAIA poll, Viterbo is off until next Friday when it hosts conference foe Dickinson State University (N.D.) at the Viterbo Athletic Center.