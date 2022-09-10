Local college volleyball roundup: V-Hawks start Viterbo Tournament with split

The Viterbo University V-Hawks added a top-25 win to their resume in the Viterbo Tournament on Friday, defeating No. 18 Taylor University (Ind.) 28-26, 20-25, 28-26, 25-20 before falling to Bethel University (Ind.) 21-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22, 15-17.

The V-Hawks outlasted the Trojans in lengthy first and third sets, needing extra points to close out both sets. Viterbo shined in the third set, recording 18 kills as a team with a .267 hitting percentage.

In the first match, Grace Rohde’s 16 kills tied for the match-high, and Jada Mitchell had 15 kills for the V-Hawks. Adrianna Reinhart led the team with 26 digs, and Lauryn Sobasky recorded 31 assists, matching her most in a match this season.

Viterbo failed to sweep the first day of its invitational, as the Pilots won Set 1, 3 and 5 to win the match. Winker posted 20 kills and Maddie Connor dished out 21 assists, but the V-Hawks made seven errors in the decisive fifth set.

On Saturday, Viterbo hosts Rochester University (Mich.) and Rocky Mountain University (Utah) to round out the tournament.

Augsburg University (Minn.) Invitational

Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.) 3, UW-La Crosse 0

MINNEAPOLIS — The Eagles dropped a tournament match in straight sets, losing 13-25, 18-25, 24-26 to the Gusties.

Although UW-L had 11 different players notch a kill, it couldn’t overcome No. 17 Gustavus Adolphus. Anna Rossner led the Eagles with seven kills, and Megan Adams had 15 assists, five digs and a service ace in the loss.

UW-L held a 24-22 lead late in the third set, but the Eagle made three consecutive errors and allowed a kill to the Gusties’ Marlee Turn to end the match. Turn led all players with 13 kills.

In the final day of the tournament on Saturday, the Eagles will face Pacific Lutheran University (Wash.) and the hosts, Augsburg.