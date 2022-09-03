Local college volleyball roundup: Viterbo splits two matches in South Dakota

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — Following a 15-25, 18-25, 16-25 loss to No. 10 Concordia University (Neb.), the No. 9 Viterbo University V-Hawks bounced back to sweep Tabor University (Kan.) 25-12, 25-15, 25-16 at the CSM Labor Day Tournament.

Nine different V-Hawks recorded a kill in the second match, with senior outside hitter Kenzie Winker having a match-high 15 kills. Senior defensive specialist Adrianna Reinhart had 17 digs against Tabor, and senior setter Lauren Sobasky dished out 21 assists.

Viterbo only trailed briefly in the early stages of the second and third sets in its win. Freshman outside hitter Mia Quist had the match-sealing ace in the third set.

Against Concordia, Winker led the V-Hawks with 7 kills, and Reinhart chipped in with 13 digs.

On Saturday, Viterbo faces University of Saint Mary (Kan.) and Morningside University (Iowa) to wrap up the invitational in South Dakota.

University of Chicago Tournament

St. Olaf College (Minn.) 3, UW-La Crosse 0

University of Chicago (Ill.) 3, UW-La Crosse 0

CHICAGO — The Eagles dropped its first two matches of the fall, losing 13-25, 19-25, 17-25 to the Oles and 19-25, 19-25, 23-25 to the host Maroons at Ratner Athletic Complex.

In the first match, UW-L cut the deficit to 17-13 in the first set on an ace by sophomore setter Jackie Oetterer, but St. Olaf won the final eight points to close out the set. The Eagles held leads early in the second and third sets before the Oles pulled away.

Senior outside hitter Brianne Korducki posted eight kills for UW-L in the loss, and senior setter Megan Adams led the team with 13 assists. St. Olaf’s Christina Cheng had a match-high 10 kills in the opener.

After two narrowly-contested sets against Chicago, the Eagles played the Maroons even closer in the final set. UW-L scored twice late in the third set to make it 23-23, but Chicago held off the Eagles in the next two points.

Adams’ 18 assists led all players, and senior outside hitter Gabrialla Johnson paced UW-L with nine kills. Senior outside hitter Sydney Fedderly and Adams tallied 12 and 10 digs, respectively.

The Eagles continue at the University of Chicago Tournament with two more matches on Saturday. First serve against Aurora University (Ill.) is scheduled for 10 a.m.