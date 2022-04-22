Local sports roundup: Aquinas baseball team continues winning streak

The Aquinas High School baseball team continued its shutout streak while finding plenty of offense in a five-inning 12-0 win over Sparta on Friday.

The Blugolds (9-0, 6-0) and pitcher Piersen Feehan held the Spartans (0-6, 0-3) to only three hits while racking up a dozen runs themselves. Feehan pitched a complete five innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

Infielder Kole Keppel went 2 for 2 with a walk and four RBI for the Blugolds. Catcher Calvin Hargrove went 2 for 3 and had an RBI.

Aquinas has not allowed a run in four games and is undefeated through nine games for the second straight season. The Blugolds have a chance to match their 11-game winning streak to start 2021 with a doubleheader Saturday against Stevens Point Pacelli.

SOFTBALL

Nonconference

Wisconsin Rapids 12, Holmen 2 (6)

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Ellie Kline and Taylor Pellowski each scored a run in the first inning, but that was all the Vikings could muster against Wisconsin Rapids.

BOYS GOLF

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 166, Caledonia 211

HOUSTON, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah boys’ golf defeated Caledonia by 45 strokes at Valley High Golf Course.

Playing on the par-35 back nine, La Crescent freshman Ryan Nutter shot a 3-over 38 to win the individual championship. Senior teammate Carson Reider finished one shot back in second. Caledonia’s best performance came from Evan Hawkins, shooting 6-over 41.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

Holmen 7, Aquinas 3

HOLMEN — Kayla Allen scored a hat trick for the Vikings in their home win against the Blugolds. Ella Lachecki scored two goals and added two assists. Ava George and Nora Lee each scored once for Holmen.

Lizzie Wintheiser, Nora Dickinson and Finley Harkness scored the three Aquinas goals.

TRACK AND FIELD

Nonconference

Logan Invitational

The Logan girls placed fourth place in their home invitational with 83 points.

Rangers sophomore Julie Yang won the girls’ 100-meter dash with a time of 13.19. The team of Yang, Aaliyah Hamilton, Liberty Spain and Lauren Jarrett also won the 400 relay with a time of 51.82. Senior Kalli Knoble, won the long jump competition with a jump of 13 feet, 1 inch.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Nonconference

UW-River Falls 26, UW-La Crosse 7

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The Eagles struggled against the Falcons and allowed 13 goals in the first quarter.

The Falcons leading scorer was junior attacker Emily Herdine with five goals. Senior attacker Emma Kohlbeck and sophomore attacker Holly Eckers each had four goals. The leading scorer for the Eagles was sophomore Nicole Jernander with two goals.

MEN’S TENNIS

NJAC

UW-Eau Claire 9, UW-La Crosse 0

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — In a conference meeting, the Blugolds shutout the Eagles to pick up the win. UW-La Crosse’s record falls to 6-11.

TRACK AND FIELD

Nonconference

Phil Esten Challenge

The Eagles sit in second place after two days of the Phil Esten Challenge, trailing the leader UW-Stout by two points.

Freshman thrower Douglas Grace took seventh in discus with a score of 135-7. Eagles teammate and sophomore thrower Bryce Sitko came in tenth at 130-9.

The third and final day of action will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

