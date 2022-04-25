Local sports roundup: Carmen Peterson's no-hitter leads Central softball team past Logan

Freshman pitcher Carmen Peterson from the Central High School softball team threw a no-hitter in the RiverHawks 11-0 five-inning MVC victory on Monday.

Peterson struck out seven batters and only walked two. The also doubled for the RiverHawks (2-6, 2-3), who snapped a four-game losing streak.

The leading batter for Central was sophomore infielder Alyssa Brickson, who was 3 for 4 with two doubles and drove in four runs. Sophomore Emily Larson went 2 for 3 and drove in two.

The Rangers (4-3, 2-3) senior pitcher Kamryann Korish got tagged with the loss and struck out four.

Coulee

G-E-T 11, West Salem 0 (5)

WEST SALEM — Senior pitcher Genna O’Neill pitched a shutout and struck out nine as the RedHawks beat the Panthers in five innings. O’Neill also went 2 for 4 at the plate while only allowing two hits herself.

Senior outfielders Melissa Flynn and Lindsey Lettner both recorded two hits as well. Senior infielder Ryann Duffenbach and junior infielder Maggie Bistodeau each recorded a triple.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 9, Cashton 3

CASHTON — The Eagles managed to score three runs in the bottom of the first, but Bangor rallied to remain undefeated at 5-0. Nora Tucker went 2 for 4 with three RBI, including a two-run double in the third to help the Cardinals take the lead.

Nonconference

Westby 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1

WESTBY — Kenzie Stellner went a perfect 3 for 3 and drove in two runs for the Norsemen in their win over La Crescent

Altoona 10, Black River Falls 5

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers fell below .500 overall with a nonconference loss to Altoona.

Pitcher/center fielder Makayla Nortman was 3 for 4 for Black River Falls.

BASEBALL

MVC

Central 11, Logan 6

The RiverHawks (6-3, 2-1) were able to beat the Rangers (3-3, 1-3) in a key conference game behind another impressive performance by senior outfielder Jack Rogers.

Rogers went 2 for 2 with a walk, two runs and two RBI. Senior pitcher Adam Olson got the win with a six-inning start and struck out five.

Junior outfielder Nick Gavrilos scored two RBI for the Rangers while freshman third baseman Bradley Check hit a home run.

Holmen 10, Sparta 0 (5)

HOLMEN — The Vikings took care of the Spartans in five innings behind a six-strikeout performance by Jack Walter.

Xzavier Palmer went 3 for 4 and Reid Tengblad 2 for 3 with three RBI for Holmen (2-4, 1-4). The Spartans fell to 0-7 overall, 0-4 in the conference.

Onalaska 12, Tomah 5

TOMAH — The Hilltoppers (4-3, 3-1) took advantage of 11 walks to help them defeat the Timberwolves (4-4, 2-2). After trailing by one entering the fifth, back-to-back five-run innings propelled Onalaska.

Shortstop Griffin Schultz hit two doubles and was walked three times en route to scoring three Onalaska runs. Schultz also pitched three-plus innings of relief and was credited with the win.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 3, Arcadia 2

ONALASKA — Luther broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning to walk away with the win. Pitcher Jackson Kendall struck out 13 batters in five-plus innings. Teammate Dillon Yang earned the win, allowing only one run in the final inning.

Yang and Nic Schultz each drove in a run for the Knights (2-4, 2-0).

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 2, Bangor 0

CASHTON — Bowdy Dempsey and Connor Butzler of the Eagles combined for a shutout win over the Cardinals.

Nonconference

De Soto 8, Boscobel 4

STODDARD — A five-run sixth inning helped the Pirates create a lead to hold off Boscobel.

Bryce Grelle was 2 for 2 with a double and drove in two runs, and Aiden Brosinski was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for De Soto.

BOYS GOLF

Coulee Conference meet

VIROQUA — Arcadia took the win with Black River Falls and G-E-T tying for second just four strokes behind at Viroqua Hills.

On a par-36 course, Tigers golfer Mike Antonelli shot a 2-over 38 to lead the individual running by two strokes. Brooks Hoffland of Westby/Viroqua finished second at 4-over while G-E-T’s Christopher Wagner placed third with a 7-over 43.

Nonconference

Wisconsin Dells Invitational

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Tomah — as part of Team Quartzite with Baraboo, Nekoosa and Reedsburg — won the Wisconsin Dells Invitational 6½ -5½.

Tomah’s Trey Torkelson and Baraboo’s Ryan Liegel won 3 and 2 in a skins matchup against Ellis Kairner of Sauk Prairie and Chris Greiner of Westfield.

BOYS TENNIS

Coulee

Viroqua 7, Black River Falls 0

VIROQUA — With the help of two forfeits, Viroqua swept all the points against Black River Falls. The Blackhawks’ Harry Devine and Carter Roels won a tiebreaker set one against Ari Rukavina and Reece Cowley of the Tigers and eventually won in two sets.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 14, UW-Stout 3

UW-La Crosse 10, UW-Stout 0 (7)

MENOMONIE, Wis, — Freshman utility player Mac Born went 6-for-9 with three home runs and three RBI in the Eagles sweep of UW-Stout.

Born’s solo-run homer in the seventh inning of game one gave the Eagles the lead before the game was blown wide open. Senior infielder Connor Roesler added three runs with a homer in the eighth.

In the second game, sophomore pitcher Jacob Bryant struck out nine batters in a seven-inning shutout of the Blue Devils.

