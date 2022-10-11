Local sports roundup: Central boys soccer finishes undefeated season with Tomah draw, wins MVC

The Central High School boys soccer team tied Tomah 1-1 and put the finishing touch on an MVC championship at Fields for Kids on Tuesday.

The Riverhawks finish with an 9-0-5 overall record and 6-0-4 conference record. Landon Larson scored the RiverHawks’ goal with an assist from Devin Wilkerson.

Prior to the draw with the Timberwolves (6-6-4, 3-3-4), Central won six straight games, outscoring opponents 20-0 over that span. The last goal the RiverHawks allowed prior to Tuesday was on Sept. 10 against New Richmond.

Central is seeded third in the upcoming WIAA tournament and plays sixth-seeded Holmen in a regional semifinal on Oct. 18 with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Tomah managed to draw with the Riverhawks twice this season and is seeded fifth and travel to fourth-seeded Onalaska for its regional semifinal on Oct. 18.

Holmen 2, Onalaska 1

HOLMEN — The Vikings (10-7-2) came from behind and beat the Hilltoppers (7-8-3) for a second time this season.

Onalaska struck first with a penalty kick by Griffin Schultz in the first half before senior Elliot Waldron scored twice — the second time with 36 seconds remaining — to give Holmen its second straight victory.

Lucas Hanson and Andre De La Rosa assisted on Waldron’s goals, and Caleb Lor had four saves for the Vikings.

Logan 3, Aquinas 1

The Rangers (8-5-5, 4-4-2) ended the regular season on the highest of highs, going undefeated in their last eight games that capped off with a victory over the Blugolds (12-7-2, 4-6-0).

Gabe Weber scored in the eighth minute off a corner kick assist from Quade Haverland. Aquinas tied the score on a Brody Hollett header just moments later in the 11th minute.

Solomon Szymanski put Logan ahead with a direct kick in the 25th minute while Chuye Yang rounded out the first half with a hooked corner kick goal.

The eight-seeded Rangers will host Cambridge/Deerfield Thursday at 7 p.m. in a WIAA Division 3 sectional contest.

West Salem 3, Sparta 0

WEST SALEM — The Panthers beat the Spartans for their first win in the round-robin tournament.

Sparta is seeded seventh in Division 2 and plays a regional semifinal at New Richmond on Oct. 18. West Salem is seeded 14th in Division 3 and play at Evansville in its regional semifinal on Oct. 20.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S TENNIS

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 6, UW-Stevens Point 3

The Eagles (5-2, 4-2) secured a conference victory over the Pointers (7-4, 2-3) with four singles wins and two doubles wins.

Kellie Hierl and Katie Kearney won Doubles flight No. 1 8-3 over Quinlyn Mack and Tristin Jantz. Kate Townsend and Izzy Schmiesing won flight No. 3 against Jordan Scharf and Grace Henes 8-5.

In singles, Hierl and Kearney won flights No. 1 and No. 3 while Townsend won flight No. 5 giving up only two games. Emma Heinert was the first to collect a singles point for UW-L with a win in flight No. 6 against Chloe Leithold 6-2, 6-1.