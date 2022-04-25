Local sports roundup: Central softball's Peterson throws five-inning no-hitter

La CROSSE — Freshman pitcher Carmen Peterson from the Central softball team threw a no-hitter in the RiverHawks 11-0 win over Logan in five innings.

Peterson struckout seven batters and only walked two. The freshman also recorded a double at the plate.

The leading batter for the RiverHawks (2-6, 2-3) was sophomore infielder Alyssa Brickson going 3 for 4, hitting two doubles and four RBIs. Sophomore Emily Larson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Rangers (4-3, 2-3) senior pitcher Kamryann Korish got tagged with the loss, having played the complete five innings giving up 11 runs and walking four batters.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

MVC

Central 11, Logan 6

La CROSSE — In a key conference meeting, the RiverHawks (6-3, 2-1) were able to beat the Rangers (3-3, 1-3) behind another impressive performance by senior outfielder Jack Rogers.

Rogers went 2 for 2 with a walk, two runs and two RBIs. Senior pitcher Adam Olson got the win with a six inning start, striking out five batters.

Junior outfielder Nick Gavrilos scored two RBIs for the Rangers while freshman third baseman Bradley Check hit a home run.

Holmen 10, Sparta 0 (5 innings)

HOLMEN — The Vikings took care of the Spartans in five innings behind a six strikeout performance by Jack Walter. Xavier Palmer went 3 for 4 at the plate while Reid Tengblad went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Onalaska 12, Tomah 5

TOMAH — The Hilltoppers (4-3, 3-1) took advantage of 11 walks to help them defeat the Timberwolves (4-4, 2-2). After trailing by one entering the fifth, back-to-back five-run innings propelled Onalaska well ahead.

Shortstop Griffin Schultz hit two doubles and was walked three times en route to scoring three Onalaska runs. Schultz would also pitch three and a third inning of relief, being credited with the win.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 3, Arcadia 2

ONALASKA — Luther broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning to walk away with a home conference win. Pitcher Jackson Kendall struckout 13 batters in five and two-thirds innings. Teammate Dillon Yang earned the win, allowing only one run in the final inning and a third.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 2, Bangor 0

CASHTON — Bowdy Dempsey and Connor Butzler of the Eagles combined for a shutout win over the Cardinals.

Dairyland

Whitehall 7, Melrose-Mindoro 1

Nonconference

De Soto 8, Boscobel 4

De SOTO — A five run sixth-inning helped the Pirates create a lead to hold off Boscobel.

SOFTBALL

Coulee

G-E-T 11, West Salem 0 (5 innings)

WEST SALEM — Senior pitcher Genna O’Neil pitched a shutout and struck out nine as the RedHawks beat the Panthers in five innings. O’Neil also went 2 for 4 at the plate while only allowing two hits herself.

Senior outfielders Melissa Flynn and Lindsey Lettner both recorded two hits as well. Senior infielder Ryann Duffenbach and junior infielder Maggie Bistodeau each recorded a triple.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 9, Cashton 3

CASHTON — The Eagles managed to score three runs in the bottom of the first, but Bangor rallied to remain undefeated at 5-0. Nora Tucker went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, including a two-RBI double in the third to help the Cardinals take the lead.

Nonconference

Westby 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1

WESTBY — Kenzie Stellner went a perfect 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Norse in their win over La Crescent.

Altoona 10, Black River Falls 5

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers fell below .500 overall with a non-conference loss to Altoona.

BOYS GOLF

Coulee

Viroqua Hills conference meet

VIROQUA — Arcadia took the win in the Coulee mini-meet Monday with Black River Falls and G-E-T tying for second just four strokes behind.

On a par 36 course, Tigers golfer Mike Antonelli hit two-over — 38 — to lead the individual running by two strokes. Brooks Hoffland of Westby/Viroqua finished second at four-over while G-E-T’s Christopher Wagner took third with a seven-over par at 43.

Nonconference

Tomah at Wisconsin Dells Invitational

WISCONSIN DELLS — Tomah — as part of Team Quartzite with Baraboo, Nekoosa and Reedsburg — won the Wisconsin Dells Invitational 6 ½ to 5 ½.

Tomah’s Trey Torkelson and Baraboo’s Ryan Liegel won 3 and 2 in a skins matchup against Ellis Kairner of Sauk and Chris Greiner of Westfield.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Viroqua 7, Black River Falls 0

VIROQUA — With the help of two forfeits, Viroqua swept all the points against Black River Falls. The Blackhawks’ Harry Devine and Carter Roels won a tiebreaker set one against Ari Rukavina and Reece Cowley of the Tigers and eventually won in two sets.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 14, UW-Stout 3

UW-La Crosse 10, UW-Stout 0 (7 innings)

MENOMONIE — Freshman utility player Mac Born went 6-for-9 with three home runs and three RBIs in the Eagles sweep of UW-Stout.

Born’s solo-run homer in the seventh inning of game one gave the Eagles the lead before the game was blown wide open. Senior infielder Connor Roesler added three runs with a homer in the eighth.

In game two, sophomore pitcher Jacob Bryant struckout nine batters in a seven-inning shutout of the Blue Devils.

