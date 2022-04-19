Local sports roundup: Holmen, Taebel win MVC golf meet

COULEE — The Holmen boys' golf team won the MVC mini-meet Tuesday at the Onalaska Coulee Golf Bowl, beating out Onalaska by five shots with a final team score of 313.

The Vikings also claimed the individual title with Luke Taebel winning with a round of 72 shots.

Aquinas finished third in the team standings with 336 while Sam Dobbins finished second overall for the Blugolds.

Sparta finished fourth with a score of 355, Tomah placed fifth after shooting 360 and Logan rounded out the field with a team score of 400.

BOYS' GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL

Coulee conference meet

Arcadia beat out Black River Falls by six strokes to secure a team win at the Fox Hollow Golf Course. The Raiders also secured the individual title with a one-over par performance by Cole Sobatta.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 161, Rushford-Peterson 195

The Lancers bested Rushford-Peterson by 34 strokes in a head-to-head meeting at the Viking Golf Course, claiming the top three positions in the individual leaderboard.

Sophomore Wyatt Farrell led all golfers, shooting one-over on a par 35. Lancers freshman Ryan Nutter finished second at three-over while junior Ben Kerska placed third shooting six-over. Rushford-Peterson’s best finish was senior Andrew Hoiness, placing fourth overall at 10-over.

BASEBALL

MVC

Tomah 5, Logan 5 (suspended)

The Timberwolves and Rangers didn’t have enough time Tuesday to settle a 5-5 tie, forcing the game to be suspended in the ninth inning.

Shane Prielipp and Drew Brookman brought the power batting to get the Timberwolves (2-2,1-1) on the board. Prielipp went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Brookman hit 3 for 5 with two doubles, recorded an RBI and scored a run.

Meanwhile, the Rangers (2-2,0-2) were led by a pair of RBIs on 3 for 5 hitting by senior Nick Gavrilos. After a slow start from Pierce Nelson, pitcher Johnny Leaver held Tomah to one hit in three innings of relief.

The end of the MVC meeting will take place on May 12 when the two are scheduled to meet again.

Coulee

G-E-T 3, West Salem 2

The RedHawks (3-3, 2-1) won a road Coulee Conference matchup against West Salem (1-4, 0-1) thanks to a pair of strong pitching performances.

Starter Thomas Haney threw 5 and ⅓ innings, allowing two runs with one strikeout, and reliever Jack Beedle sealed the win with 1 and ⅔ scoreless innings with one strikeout.

Ethan Stoner had G-E-T’s only RBI with a 1-for-3 performance in which he also scored a run.

Viroqua 1, Arcadia 0

Viroqua 12, Arcadia 6

Viroqua shuts out Arcadia in game one of a doubleheader. Trailing entering the seventh inning of game two, the Blackhawks scored seven runs in the final frame to knock off Arcadia.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 24, Wonewoc-Center 1

Bangor moves to 4-0 as they hold a team to one run or less for the third straight game. Cardinals pitchers Chase Horstman, Eli Tucker and Nolan Michek combined to hold the Wolves to one run on one hit in a blowout victory.

Dairyland

Pepin/Alma 13, Blair-Taylor 2 (6 innings)

The Eagles recorded 14 hits and scored in each inning of their win against the Wildcats.

C-FC 6, Melrose-Mindoro 3

C-FC 5, Melrose-Mindoro 2

SWC

Dodgeville 7, Prairie du Chien 2

Dodgeville collected their third straight win with a 7-2 final.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 6, Dover-Eyota 3 (7 innings)

With the game tied at 3-3 in the sixth inning, catcher Jack Welch hit a double on a full count to score three runs to cap off a four-run rally inning. The Lancers would hold on to win with pitcher Zack Bentzen getting the win in two innings of relief.

Caledonia 1, P-E-M 0

Warriors pitcher Tristen Augedahl threw a complete game shutout — including 14 strikeouts — in Caledonia’s 1-0 win Tuesday. On 99 pitches, Augedahl allowed only three hits and two walks to P-E-M.

The only Warriors run came in the first inning. Catcher Gabe Morey hit a sacrifice fly RBI that scored the leadoff man Brad Augedahl with the bases loaded. The Warriors only managed two hits on the day.

Nonconference

Aquinas 5, Osseo-Fairchild 0

The Blugolds (6-0) remained undefeated Tuesday with their third shutout of the season. Pitcher Nolan Hargrove struck out 10 batters and allowed only four hits in a complete game.

Kole Keppel led Aquinas at the plate, going 2 for 3 and recording an RBI single.

SOFTBALL

MVC

Aquinas 12, Sparta 0 (5 innings)

The Blugolds (4-3, 1-2) picked up their first conference win of the season with a four-hit shutout of the Spartans. Aquinas pitcher Josie Erickson threw eight strikeouts and only one walk as the Blugolds won 12-0.

Gracie Cronk and Elie Klar each had three runs for the Blugolds with Cronk going 3 for 3 at the plate. Iris Neve and Sydney Emineth each recorded two hits and two runs.

Holmen 14, Central 2 (5 innings)

The RiverHawks allowed 12 unanswered runs and committed nine errors in a blowout loss to Holmen.

Despite the Vikings only managing 8 hits, frequent infield mistakes and wild pitches allowed them to get to a 12-1 lead by the end of the third inning.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 8, Viroqua 7

A tiebreaking run in the bottom of the sixth helps secure Luther the win. Ali Werner hit 2 for 4 and scored three runs for Luther.

G-E-T 11, Black River Falls 0

Pitcher Genna O’Neill strikes out 12 and hits 2 for 4 with three RBIs for G-E-T as the RedHawks shutout the Tigers. The Tigers only recorded one hit.

Maggie Bistodeau and Lindsey Lettner each recorded two hits while Ryann Duffenbach scored two RBIs on a double.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 11, Wonewoc-Center 2

After the Wolves scored two in the first inning, the Cardinals retook the lead with three in the bottom half of the frame.

Cardinals pitcher Aliyah Langrehr didn’t allow an earned run over seven innings, keeping Wonewoc to only three hits. Nora Turner went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 3, C-FC 2

Melrose-Mindoro 6, C-FC 5

The Pirates (1-6, 1-2) lost a pair of games in a home doubleheader against the Mustangs (7-1, 6-0).

Blair-Taylor 16, Pepin/Alma 1 (3 innings)

The Wildcats had four different players recording two RBIs. Leading the Wildcats at the plate was Chloe Wagner, who went 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Pitcher Abby Thompson threw seven strikeouts in three innings before the game was called.

GIRLS' SOCCER

MVC

Onalaska 10, Logan 0

The Hilltoppers (3-2, 1-0) scored nine goals in the first half and added another in the second to put up a double-digit margin of victory against Logan.

Amaya Thesing finished with four goals and an assist while Emma Briedenbach and Kiya Bronston each added three goals each.

Holmen 2, Tomah 2

Riley Winrich scored a pair of goals for Tomah, but it wasn’t enough for the Timberwolves to edge out Holmen. Nora Lee and Kayla Allen both scored for the Vikings and brought the score to even.

Central 6, Aquinas 1

The RiverHawks scored four goals in the first half to help pick up the road win against the Blugolds.

West Salem 3, Sparta 0

BOYS' TENNIS

MVC

Onalaska 7, Holmen 0

The Hilltoppers swept the Vikings in boys’ tennis, highlighted by a three set victory by Aiden Sommerfield over Vincent Young — 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Central 4, Sparta 3

The RiverHawks sweep doubles competition to negate a 3-1 deficit in singles competition to secure a win over the Spartans. Logan Boland and Connor McCoy of Central secured the deciding point by sweeping the Spartans doubles pairing of Colin Kintzinger and Josh Smith 6-0, 6-0.

Viroqua 7, Mauston 0

The Blackhawks didn't give up a single set in a shutout win over Mauston.

TRACK AND FIELD

Nonconference

Logan Invitational

Holmen takes the team wins in girls’ and boys’ competition with Logan finishing runner up in both.

Vikings senior Kamryn McNally edged out Rangers senior Lauren Jarrett by just three hundredths of a second to win the girls’ 100-meter dash. The times of 13.06 and 13.09 both are top 10 in the state this season — according to Milespilt.

Kickapoo Invitational

Bangor girls’ and boys’ collect runner-up finishes in team standings. Brookwood finished third in the girls' competition while the boys’ finished eighth.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

WIAC

La CROSSE — The UW-La Crosse softball team picked up a pair of statement wins in a road doubleheader Tuesday, winning both ends of a doubleheader against UW-Oshkosh.

The Eagles (17-8, 5-1) won game one 5-4 to hand the Titans (20-6, 6-2) their first WIAC loss of the season. UWO saw their 10-game winning streak snapped after a three-run sixth inning capped off by an RBI groundout by freshman Madi O'Brien to take the lead. Sophomore pitcher Remington Stark recorded her fifth win of the season with three shutout innings of relief work.

In game two, sophomore catcher Hannah Lalk hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth to secure a 10-9 win. Senior infielder Kendra Leis went 3 for 5 with three RBIs while freshman shortstop Kyra Lard hit 4 for 5.

MEN’S TENNIS

Nonconference

Luther (Iowa) 9, UW-La Crosse 0

The Eagles men’s tennis team falls to 6-10, losing five of their last six team matches.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 6, Luther (Iowa) 3

The women’s tennis team collected their third straight win and gained to 15-3.

