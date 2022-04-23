Local sports roundup: Jack Rogers records four steals, Central baseball splits two

La CROSSE — The Central baseball team lost the first game of a doubleheader against Wisconsin Rapids 2-1, but won the second 9-6 behind an impressive statline from senior outfielder Jack Rogers.

Runs in the fifth and sixth lead the Red Raiders (3-4) over the RiverHawks (5-3) in game one before an early burst led Central to a win in game two of a doubleheader.

The RiverHawks lead-off man, senior Jack Rogers, went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and four stolen bases in game two. Rogers was also hit by a pitch twice. Junior first baseman Casey Erickson scored two RBIs despite not recording a hit in three at-bats.

With a three-game winning streak, the RiverHawks play cross-town rival Logan at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Copeland Park.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Cashton 13, Onalaska Luther 8

Seneca 12, Onalaska Luther 2

ONALASKA — Luther led 6-3 after five innings but back-to-back five run frames from Cashton helped propel them to the win. Jackson Kendall leads the Knights at the plate, going 2 for 3 and recording three RBIs.

The Knights struggled in their second game of the day, losing by ten to Seneca. Nic Schultz was a bright spot for Luther, going 2 for 4 at the plate.

Wausau 15, Tomah 0

Tomah 11, River Falls 10

TOMAH — After being dominated in game one of the Wausau Triangle, Tomah mounted a comeback to beat the River Falls Wildcats.

Trailing 6-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, the Timberwolves (4-3) cut into the lead with two runs in the fifth and took over with seven runs in the sixth. Junior centerfielder Drew Brookman led the way for Tomah with 2 for 3 batting and two RBIs.

Aquinas 2, Pacelli 1

Aquinas 10, Pacelli 2

La CROSSE — Aquinas remains undefeated after a pair of wins over Pacelli. The only Blugolds RBI recorded in game one was by Michael Lium, who went 1 for 3 and stole a base.

In game two, Eddie Peters hit 3 for 4 and recorded a team-high three RBIs. The Blugolds record moved to 11-0, matching their record through 11 games last season.

SOFTBALL

Nonconference

Cashton 8, Onalaska Luther 3

ONALASKA — On just two hits, the Eagles put eight runs on the Knights to get the victory. Taylor Lukaszewski pitched a complete game, striking out four batters while drawing two walks as a batter.

Onalaska Luther 6, Seneca 0

ONALASKA — Luther head coach Mark Ross recorded his 300th win in Knights history as his team held Seneca to three hits. Pitcher Jolene Jordahl struckout 13 batters in her complete game shutout.

Prairie du Chien 15, Aquinas 5 (5 innings)

Prairie du Chien 15, Onalaska 1 (5 innings)

PRAIRIE du CHIEN — The Blackhawks improve to 8-1 with blowout wins over Aquinas and Onalaska in their home invitational.

Wisconsin Rapids 17, Central 7 (6 innings)

Wisconsin Rapids 11, Central 0 (6 innings)

La CROSSE — The RiverHawks dropped both ends of a doubleheader to Wisconsin Rapids, being outscored on the day 28-7.

Macy Cagle of Wisconsin Rapids went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in game one. Her teammate, Meghan Jochimsen, one-upped that performance in game two by going 4 for 5 with three RBIs.

West Salem 15, Sparta 5 (5 innings)

WEST SALEM — The Spartans opened the top of the first with five runs, but were shut down in five innings after an offensive surge from the Panthers in the third.

Sidney Laursen of West Salem hit 3 for 4 while Erica Spinler went 2 for 3 with a home run.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Central 7, Altoona 0

La CROSSE — Central stays undefeated with a shutout win over Altoona where seven different players scored goals. Kate Heiderscheit scored a goal and assisted on three more in the first half.

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 11, Aquinas 2

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Blugolds lost a road matchup by nine to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption. Nora Dickinson scored for Aquinas in the first half while Finley Harkness scored in the second half on a penalty kick.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Marshfield 4, Central 3

Central 5, Wisconsin Rapids 2

Onalaska 6, Central 1

La CROSSE — In a trio of contests, Central boys’ tennis picked up a win over Wisconsin Rapids but lost to Marshfield and Onalaska.

Onalaska 6, Marshfield 1

La CROSSE — On top of a near sweep against Central, Onalaska only gave up a singles match in their meeting with Marshfield.

Tomah 7, Madison East 0

Tomah 5, Oregon 2

Tomah 6, McFarland 1

MADISON — Tomah won all three of their matchups in the Madison East Quadrangular, including a 7-0 sweep of the hosting Madison East. Jonah Nick, Anthony Lord and Greg Klouda each were perfect in singles action throughout the day.

TRACK AND FIELD

Nonconference

Cashton Invitational

CASHTON — Kickapoo/La Farge won the girls’ portion of the invitational with Brookwood and the hosting Cashton finishing second and third. Brookwood won the boys’ portion with New Libson finishing runner up, followed by Cashton.

In the boys’ 200-meter dash, North Crawford senior Stephen Munson recorded a time of 22.8 to beat Brookwood senior Dan Peterson, who recorded a 22.9. Both times are top-10 in the state according to MileSplit.

Cashton junior Braylee Hyatt won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.81, winning by nearly a second and recording a top-25 time in the state.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

NSAA

Mayville State 11, Viterbo 3

Mayville State 4, Viterbo 0

La CROSEE — The V-Hawks drop both ends of a doubleheader to conference rival Mayville State. In game one, second baseman Brittney Slocum went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Comets pitcher Courtney Boll held the V-Hawks to two hits in the second game, striking out six batters.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Nonconference

Colorado College 22, UW-La Crosse 1

RIVER FALLS — Sophomore Nicole Jernander scored the Eagles only goal in a blowout loss to Colorado College. UW-La Crosse falls to 6-7 with a three-game losing streak.

MEN’S TENNIS

NJAC

UW-La Crosse 8, SUNY Oneonta 1

EAU CLAIRE — The Eagles snap a losing streak with a dominant win over SUNY Oneonta. The win marks their first since joining the NJAC in 2019-20. The 2020 season was canceled and the team went 0-2 in 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0