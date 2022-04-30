Local sports roundup: UW-L track and field competes at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Cameron Sorenson won the men’s long jump for UW-La Crosse with a jump of 6.92 meters as the UW-La Crosse track and field team competed in the UW-Whitewater Drake Alternative Meet this weekend.

Payton Flood and Caden Pearce made up second and third in the men’s 400-meter dash with times of 49.46 and 49.60. Flood and Pearce — along with Sam Mrochek and Brett Zielke — also won the men’s 400-meter relay with a time of 3:19.54.

Carson Reilly took second in the men’s 110 meter hurdles with a time of 14.81, just over a tenth off of the winner.

The only women’s competition the Eagles entered was the Pole Vault, which UW-L dominated. Ashley O’ Connell, Liz Missiaen and Abby Meidl all tied for first place with a jump of 11 feet, 10 inches. Lindsay Ruff and Kendra Hewitt, along with Kaitlyn Huebner of Marquette, tied for fourth with jumps of 11-4½. Six of the top 10 were jumpers from the Eagles with Nina Morrison rounding out the top 10 with a jump of 10-10 ¾.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Central 9, Adams-Friendship 5

Saint Mary’s Springs 8, Central 7

ADAMS — The RiverHawks split a pair of games as part of the Adams-Friendship Tournament on Saturday.

The RiverHawks beat the hosting Adams-Friendship thanks to four runs in the sixth inning to take the lead. Mason Elston went 3 for 5 and scored two runs.

In game two against Saint Mary’s Springs, Central was working on a rally in the bottom of the seventh with four runs. The rally was stopped a run short of forcing extra innings.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Sparta 3, Driftless United 3

The Spartans went to a draw with Driftless United at the Central Invitational. Malory Russ was the star of the match for Sparta, scoring two goals and recording an assist. Russ’ assist came on a corner kick to Anna Blaha, who scored on a header into the back of the net.

Cedarburg 3, Onalaska 1

A goal by Mallory Meighan tied the game at 1-1 just before halftime, but a pair of goals in the second half by Cedarburg knocked off the Hilltoppers. Onalaska goalie Summer Nicolai finished the game with 10 saves.

Central 5, Altoona 0

The RiverHawks (10-0-1) remained undefeated with a shutout win over Altoona, who only managed one shot on goal.

Kate Heiderscheit scored two goals in the first half, including one on a penalty kick in the 13th minute. Ellie Kirchner also recorded two goals, scoring the opening goal of the game and the loan goal of the second half. Gabby Jarman added a goal in the 16th minute.

BOYS GOLF

Nonconference

MACC Fund Invitational

ERIN, Wis. — Tomah finished 25th with a score of 400 at the Erin Hills Golf Course on Saturday. Senior Ty Schanhofer had the highest finish out of his teammates, scoring a 97 and finishing tied for 83rd.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S TENNIS

WIAC

UW-Eau Claire 5, UW-La Crosse 2

LAKE GENEVA — The Eagles fell in the first match of the WIAC Women’s Tennis Team tournament by a score of 5-2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0