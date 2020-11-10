 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports roundup: Viterbo women's basketball wins season opener
0 comments
alert top story

Local sports roundup: Viterbo women's basketball wins season opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Viterbo women's basketball team opened its season with a 64-54 home victory over nonconference foe Culver-Stockton (Mo.) on Tuesday night.

The V-Hawks (1-0) had three players with double-digit points, led by senior guard Ambree Schlosser's 12 points. Sophomore forward Allie Wojtysiak and freshman guard Emma Wagner added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Freshman forward and Arcadia High School graduate Ellie Hoesley grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for Viterbo, which 19-11 after the first quarter and 36-28 at the half.

The V-Hawks expanded their lead to 55-39 heading into the fourth quarter before earning the win.

Viterbo is back in action Saturday, when it plays at Northwestern (Minn.). Tipoff is scheduled from 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

VOLLEYBALL

Three Rivers

Fillmore Central 3, Caledonia 1

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (1-6) won the second set but dropped their fifth straight game 25-8, 15-25, 25-22, 25-14.

Southeast

Houston 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Hurricanes (3-7) snapped a five-game losing streak with a 25-13, 25-11, 25-8 win.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Highlights of Badgers beating Michigan State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News