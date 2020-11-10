Local sports roundup: Viterbo women's basketball wins season opener

The Viterbo women's basketball team opened its season with a 64-54 home victory over nonconference foe Culver-Stockton (Mo.) on Tuesday night.

The V-Hawks (1-0) had three players with double-digit points, led by senior guard Ambree Schlosser's 12 points. Sophomore forward Allie Wojtysiak and freshman guard Emma Wagner added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Freshman forward and Arcadia High School graduate Ellie Hoesley grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for Viterbo, which 19-11 after the first quarter and 36-28 at the half.

The V-Hawks expanded their lead to 55-39 heading into the fourth quarter before earning the win.

Viterbo is back in action Saturday, when it plays at Northwestern (Minn.). Tipoff is scheduled from 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Three Rivers

Fillmore Central 3, Caledonia 1

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (1-6) won the second set but dropped their fifth straight game 25-8, 15-25, 25-22, 25-14.