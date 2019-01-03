BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Sparta at Onalaska; Holmen at Tomah, 7:30 p.m. Coulee—West Salem at G-E-T; Westby at Viroqua; Onalaska Luther at Black River Falls. Ridge and Valley—North Crawford at De Soto. SWC—Lancaster at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—Lansing-New Albin Kee at West Central. Nonconference—Whitehall at Arcadia; Stewartville at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Holmen at Tomah, 6 p.m.; Central at Logan; Onalaska at Sparta. Scenic Bluffs—Royall at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.; Bangor at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m.; Cashton at Necedah, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Gilmanton, 7:30 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at C-FC, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—Lansing-New Albin Kee at West Central.
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Holmen quadrangular, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Amery co-op vs. Tomah/Sparta at Tomah, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Stoughton vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.; Somerset co-op at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Coulee—Black River Falls at Westby, 6:30 p.m. Nonconference—Caledonia co-op quadrangular, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Mayville State at Viterbo, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Mayville State at Viterbo, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at NWCA Duals in Louisville.
