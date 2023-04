HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: MVC—Central at Sparta, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Westby at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Arcadia at Black River Falls, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Eau Claire Immanuel at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.; Augusta at Blair-Taylor, 5 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—Rushford-Peterson at Caledonia (2), 4 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Lewiston-Altura (2), 4 p.m. Nonconference—G-E-T at Tomah, 4:30 p.m.; Viroqua vs. Aquinas at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.; Logan at Altoona, 5 p.m.; De Soto at Hillsboro, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Coulee—West Salem at Westby, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Eau Claire Immanuel at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Augusta, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—Lewiston-Altura at La Crescent-Hokah (2), 4 p.m.; Caledonia at Rushford-Peterson (2), 4 p.m. Nonconference—G-E-T at Tomah, 4:30 p.m.; Holmen at River Falls, 4:30 p.m.; Brookwood vs. De Soto at Stoddard, 5 p.m.; Altoona at Arcadia, 5 p.m.; Hillsboro at Viroqua, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: Three Rivers—Rushford-Peterson at Caledonia (Ma Cal Grove CC), 4:30 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Fillmore Central (Harmony GC), 4:30 p.m.; Nonconference—Aquinas, Central/Logan, Holmen, Onalaska, Sparta, Tomah, Prairie du Chien at Reedsburg Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Three Rivers—Rushford-Peterson at Caledonia (Ma Cal Grove CC), 4:30 p.m. ; La Crescent-Hokah at Fillmore Central (Harmony GC), 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T at Adams-Friendship, 5 p.m.; Arcadia at Mauston, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—Aquinas at Green Bay Notre Dame Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Sparta at Winona Cotter, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Logan Invitational, 4 p.m.; Tomah Invitational, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: NSAA—Presentation (S.D.) at Viterbo (2), 1 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS: WIAC—UW-Whitewater at UW-La Cross at Green Island, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Phil Esten Challenge at UW-La Crosse, 2 p.m.