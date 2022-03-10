Local sports schedule: Friday, March 11

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
COLLEGE
WRESTLING: NCAA Division III championships at Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Nonconference—Cornell (Iowa) at UW-La Crosse, 4 p.m.
While limiting players she has guarded to 9.3 points per game on 30% shooting, Donarski has averaged 14.3 points per game this season.
UW-L earned its first NCAA Division III Tournament win in program history on Friday, beating Heidelberg (Ohio) 90-86 in a first-round game.
UW-L fell to Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday.
The Eagles play Heidelberg University (Ohio) on Friday in Bloomington, Ill., in the first round of the tournament.
Local sports schedule for Tuesday, March 8.
UW-La Crosse men's basketball senior guard Ethan Anderson and senior forward Wyatt Cook have been named to the All-WIAC First Team, the confer…
UW-L now waits to see if it will earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Gamoke has earned four all-conference honors in her career with the Eagles.
The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team learned its postseason fate Monday, and its future includes a spot in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
It wasn’t long into Sean Suchomel’s assessment of this season that he turned to the bigger picture.
