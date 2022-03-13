 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Monday, March 14

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo vs. Northwestern (Minn.) at Tuscon, Ariz., 12:15 p.m.; UW-La Crosse vs. Framingham State (Mass.) at Leesburg, Fla., 2 p.m.; UW-La Crosse vs. Lasell (Mass,) at Leesburg, Fla., 4:30 p.m.

