Local sports schedule: Monday, March 14

COLLEGE
SOFTBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo vs. Northwestern (Minn.) at Tuscon, Ariz., 12:15 p.m.; UW-La Crosse vs. Framingham State (Mass.) at Leesburg, Fla., 2 p.m.; UW-La Crosse vs. Lasell (Mass,) at Leesburg, Fla., 4:30 p.m.
While limiting players she has guarded to 9.3 points per game on 30% shooting, Donarski has averaged 14.3 points per game this season.
COLLEGEWRESTLING: NCAA Division III championships at Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 10 a.m.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Junior Hannah Zenkovich highlighted the action for the UW-La Crosse men's and women's track and field teams during the f…
Local sports schedule for Tuesday, March 8.
COLLEGEBASEBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Columbia (Mo.) (2), noon.
UW-L fell to Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday.
UW-L earned its first NCAA Division III Tournament win in program history on Friday, beating Heidelberg (Ohio) 90-86 in a first-round game.
UW-La Crosse wrestlers Nolan Hertel and Seth Brossard earned All-America honors for their performances at the NCAA Division III Championships …
The Eagles play Heidelberg University (Ohio) on Friday in Bloomington, Ill., in the first round of the tournament.
The UW-La Crosse women's track and field team finished second at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships on Saturday in Winston-Salem, Nort…
