Local sports schedule: Monday, September 6

COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Viterbo at Crown College (Minn.), 1 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Viterbo at Crown College (Minn.), 1 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Eagles did a little bit of everything right in Saturday's 42-21 victory.
Parks was at Division I South Dakota for the past four years before coming to La Crosse in August.
Elsewhere, the UW-La Crosse volleyball team improved to 3-0.
The Viterbo University women's soccer team opened its season with a 3-1 home loss to 22nd-ranked Briar Cliff University on Sunday.
An unassisted goal from Viterbo women's soccer junior Abigail Mumm in the second half evened the score, but the V-Hawks fell to Trinity Intern…
The UW-La Crosse football team finished the 2019 season on a high note behind an offensive line that was starting to find a rhythm after an up…
Roger Harring, who coached the UW-La Crosse football team to three national championships during a 31-year career, has passed away.
The V-Hawks, who improved to 7-0, now have four wins over top-25 teams.
The Viterbo volleyball team lost its first match of the season but responded with a win to close the Viterbo Volleyball Classic on Saturday.
The V-Hawks are now 6-0.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.