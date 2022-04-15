Local sports schedule: Saturday, April 16

COLLEGE
BASEBALL: WIAC—UW-Whitewater at UW-La Crosse (2), noon. NSAA—Mayville State at Viterbo (2), noon.
SOFTBALL: NSAA—Dakota State at Vierbo (2), noon.
TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at UW-Platteville Invitational, noon.
