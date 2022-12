Local sports schedule: Saturday, Dec. 10

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Onalaska at Mount Horeb, 1:30 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at De Soto, 2:30 p.m.; Adams-Friendship at Onalaska Luther, 3 p.m.; Aquinas at Poynette, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Viroqua vs. Brookwood at La Crosse Center, 10 a.m.; Blair-Taylor at De Soto, 1 p.m.; Cashton vs. Kickapoo at La Crosse Center, 2 p.m.; Caledonia at Rochester Lourdes, 2 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro vs. Viroqua at La Crosse Center, 6 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—West Salem/Aquinas Invitational at West Salem, 10 a.m.; Sparta at Chippewa Falls Invitational, 11 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Menomonie at West Salem/Bangor, 1 p.m.; Fairmont at La Crescent-Hokah, 3 p.m.; Onalaska/La Crosse at Madison Memorial (Madison Ice Arena), 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Northland Pines at Black River Falls co-op, 1 p.m.; Sun Prairie vs. Coulee Region at OmniCenter, 2 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—Aquinas, G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro, Prairie du Chien at Wisconsin Dells Invitational, 8 a.m.; Holmen, Viroqua, Blair-Taylor at Eau Claire North invitational, 9 a.m.; Tomah Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Central/Logan Invitational at Logan, 10 a.m.; Caledonia co-op at Western Dubuque Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Trine (Ind.) at UW-La Crosse, 3 p.m.; Viterbo at Saint Xavier (Ill.), 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Haskell.