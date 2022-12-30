Local sports schedule: Saturday, Dec. 31

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Bethel (Minn.), 1 p.m.
ORANGE, Calif. — The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team started the Chapman Winter Classic with a 74-48 semifinal victory over the host team…
HIGH SCHOOL
Coulee Region sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 30.
The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team is suddenly on a two-game losing streak.
Brent Cox made a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 42 seconds left in the game to give Trine University (Ind.) the lead for good in an upset victory o…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.