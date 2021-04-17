 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Sunday, April 18
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Sunday, April 18

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: NSAA—Valley City State at Viterbo (2), noon.

SOFTBALL: NSAA—Valley City State at Viterbo (2), 10 a.m.

