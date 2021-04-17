Local sports schedule: Sunday, April 18

COLLEGE
BASEBALL: NSAA—Valley City State at Viterbo (2), noon.
SOFTBALL: NSAA—Valley City State at Viterbo (2), 10 a.m.
The UW-La Crosse football team has scheduled 10 games -- four at home and six on the road -- for the 2021 season and released that schedule on…
STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- A six-game winning streak was brought to a halt on Wednesday as the UW-La Crosse baseball team allowed 22 runs and was …
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team ran its winning streak to six games on Tuesday by sweeping UW-Platteville at Kendall Murray Field.
The V-Hawks were automatic qualifiers for the national tournament after they won the NSAA Tournament over the weekend.
The UW-La Crosse softball team turned a couple of multi-run innings into a WIAC victory over UW-Stout on Saturday.
After traveling more than 1,700 miles for only two games last week, the Viterbo volleyball team is excited to be back at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium …
The UW-La Crosse softball team ran its winning streak to five games by sweeping UW-River Falls 7-3, 8-4 at North Campus Field on Thursday.
DECORAH, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse men's tennis team dropped its second straight match, falling to nonconference foe Luther (Iowa) 7-2 on Thursday.
The UW-La Crosse baseball team pulled out a sweep over UW-Platteville at Copeland Park on Friday.
The Viterbo volleyball team grabbed an early lead before upsetting 12th-ranked Bellevue (Neb.) in four sets on Friday night.
