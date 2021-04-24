Local sports schedule: Sunday, April 25

COLLEGE
BASEBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Mayville State (N.D.) (2), noon.
SOFTBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Mayville State (N.D.) (2), 11 a.m.
MENOMONIE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team swept Tuesday’s doubleheader at WIAC foe UW-Stout, taking the first game 6-0 before winning t…
The UW-La Crosse softball team split a doubleheader with UW-Stevens Point on Saturday, following up a 14-6 loss in the first game with a 5-3 w…
The Viterbo baseball team was swept by NSAA foe Valley City State (N.D.) on Sunday, falling 9-3 in Game 1 and 5-4 in seven innings in Game 2.
The UW-La Crosse baseball team split Friday’s doubleheader with UW-Stout, taking the first game 6-5 before dropping the second 12-6.
The Viterbo University softball team split a doubleheader with Waldorf — and won the first game in exciting fashion — at the Viterbo Sports Co…
After traveling more than 1,700 miles for only two games last week, the Viterbo volleyball team is excited to be back at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium …
The UW-La Crosse football team has scheduled 10 games -- four at home and six on the road -- for the 2021 season and released that schedule on…
STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- A six-game winning streak was brought to a halt on Wednesday as the UW-La Crosse baseball team allowed 22 runs and was …
DECORAH, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse men's tennis team dropped its second straight match, falling to nonconference foe Luther (Iowa) 7-2 on Thursday.
