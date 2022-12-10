WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Sunday, Dec. 11 Dec 10, 2022 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGEWRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. Cornell (Iowa) at Madison, 1 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local college roundup: Third-ranked UW-La Crosse men's basketball team wins 9th straight DECORAH, Iowa -- The UW-La Crosse men;s basketball team built an 18-point lead by halftime on the way to a 70-41 nonconference win over Luther… Local sports schedule: Saturday, Dec. 10 Coulee Region sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 10. Local sports schedule: Saturday, Dec. 3 Local sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 3. UW-La Crosse football: Eagles earn at-large playoff bid The UW-La Crosse football team will play postseason football this season, learning Sunday they earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Division I… Watch Now: Related Video Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Friday, Dec. 9 HIGHLIGHTS: Aquinas 64, Central 32 HIGHLIGHTS: Aquinas 64, Central 32 Video Highlights: Chi-Hi boys basketball 84, Eau Claire North 52. 12-9-22 Video Highlights: Chi-Hi boys basketball 84, Eau Claire North 52. 12-9-22 Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers