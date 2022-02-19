Local sports schedule: Sunday, Feb. 20

COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo vs. Concordia (Neb.) at Joplin, Mo, 10:30 a.m.
The UW-La Crosse football team will open the 2022 season at home with a game against Dakota State University (S.D.) with a 4 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 3.
WINONA, Minn. -- Holmen High School graduate Brooklyn Paulson needed just six points to reach a milestone for the Saint Mary's University wome…
UW-La Crosse men's basketball coach Kent Dernbach's eyes knew exactly where to go when looking at a printed box score and discussing a painful…
MENOMONIE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team outscored UW-Stout in each of the first three quarters to build a 19-point lead and…
Elsewhere, the Viterbo men's basketball team clinched a share of the NSAA regular season title.
Elsewhere, the UW-L men's basketball team lost to UW-Oshkosh.
The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team has had some tough losses this season, and it experienced another on Saturday.
It wasn’t long into Sean Suchomel’s assessment of this season that he turned to the bigger picture.
“We’re right there,” said junior forward Kyah Steiner, an Aquinas High School graduate. “I think it’s going to all come together.”
