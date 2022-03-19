Local sports schedule: Sunday, March 20

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
COLLEGE
BASEBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Bellevue (2), noon. Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.) at Davenport, Fla., 9:30 a.m.
Johnny Davis completed his freshman basketball season at Central High School as a complementary player to a fabulous senior class.
Local sports schedule for Monday, March 14.
Local sports schedule for Tuesday, March 15.
LEESBURG, Fla. — The UW-La Crosse softball team earned wins over Framingham State (Mass.) and Lasell (Mass.) on Monday.
UW-La Crosse wrestlers Nolan Hertel and Seth Brossard earned All-America honors for their performances at the NCAA Division III Championships …
The UW-La Crosse women's track and field team finished second at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships on Saturday in Winston-Salem, Nort…
LEESBURG, Fla. — The UW-La Crosse softball team extended its winning streak to four games with a pair of victories on Tuesday.
COLLEGEBASEBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Columbia (Mo.) (2), noon.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Junior Hannah Zenkovich highlighted the action for the UW-La Crosse men's and women's track and field teams during the f…
