Local sports schedule: Sunday, May 2
COLLEGE

SOFTBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Dakota State (S.D.) (2), noon.

WOMEN’S GOLF: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at WIAC Championships, 10 a.m.

