Local sports schedule: Sunday, May 2

COLLEGE
SOFTBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Dakota State (S.D.) (2), noon.
WOMEN’S GOLF: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at WIAC Championships, 10 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Eric Lee
Sports reporter
Eric Lee is a sports writer with the La Crosse Tribune. He can be reached at 608-791-8228.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today