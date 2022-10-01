Local sports schedule: Sunday, Oct. 2

COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at MSOE, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: WIAC—UW-Stout vs. UW-La Crosse at Green Island, noon.
Ahead of his biggest game since taking over as head coach of the UW-La Crosse football team, Matt Janus has had a consistent message.
The ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse football team opens its WIAC schedule with a high stakes game against third-ranked UW-Whitewater at 1 p.m. Saturday at Roger Harring Stadium in a battle of conference favorites.
The No. 20 ranked UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team has now gone over a week without allowing a goal after a 4-0 shutout of the visiting St. Norbert College.
The ninth-ranked Viterbo University women’s volleyball team rallied after losing the first set to pick up a 22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 NSAA vi…
After three weeks preparing for nonconference opponents, a bye week allows the UW-La Crosse football team to turn the focus back to the squad the Eagles care most about. Themselves, of course.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Junior Ethan Gregg saved a special run for the right day by crossing the finish line first among runners in the Maroon Divi…
The most impressive part of the Viterbo University men’s soccer team’s red-hot start hasn’t been the seven consecutive wins or the 630 minutes…
The UW-La Crosse football team will face the Wayne State Warriors from NCAA Division II for the first time in program history Saturday in Detroit.
