WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Sunday, Oct. 2

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at MSOE, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: WIAC—UW-Stout vs. UW-La Crosse at Green Island, noon.

