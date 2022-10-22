Local sports schedule: Sunday, Oct. 23

COLLEGE
MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Viterbo vs. Campbellsville-Harrodsburg (Ky.) at Crown Point, Ind., 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: WIAC Tournament at Nielsen Tennis Center, Madison, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE
Senior Max Stubbendick and sophomore Tyler Stubbendick have been competing against one another their entire lives.
The UW-La Crosse cross country teams took home both of their home meet titles with the men’s team claiming their 11th Jim Drews Invitational title and the women’s team claiming their fifth Tori Neubauer Invitational on Saturday at Maple Grove Venues.
In their first morning kickoff of the season, the ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse football team fittingly got an early start on their way to a 51-21 victory over UW-Eau Claire on Saturday at Carson Park.
UW-La Crosse football team’s game against UW-Stevens Point will be accompanied by plenty of surrounding pomp and circumstance.
The No. 9 ranked UW-La Crosse football team will be setting their alarms a little earlier Saturday morning, meeting UW-Eau Claire at Carson Park with the early kickoff time of 11:30 a.m.
UW-La Crosse’s four interceptions against UW-Stout in a 42-21 win last Saturday would be remarkable to most, but not to UW-La Crosse coach Matt Janus.
Four second-half interceptions, including one by sophomore defensive back Aaron Schmitz returned for a 95-yard touchdown, by the No. 9 ranked UW-La Crosse football team led them to a dominant 42-21 road win over UW-Stout.
The UW-La Crosse football team seemed comfortable in front of a rowdy crowd against UW-Whitewater, but the hardest part of the 34-31 loss began as they left the locker room for Mitchell Hall.
The eighth-ranked Viterbo University women’s volleyball team maintained control of first place in the NSAA with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 victory …
The Central High School boys soccer team tied Tomah 1-1 and put the finishing touch on an MVC championship at Fields for Kids on Tuesday.
