WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Sunday, Oct. 23

COLLEGE

MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Viterbo vs. Campbellsville-Harrodsburg (Ky.) at Crown Point, Ind., 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: WIAC Tournament at Nielsen Tennis Center, Madison, 9 a.m.

