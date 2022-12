Local sports schedule: Thursday, Dec. 29

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Melrose-Mindoro at De Soto, 6 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Cashton, 7 p.m.; Westby at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.; Bangor vs. Wausau East at Stratford, 5:45 p.m.; West Salem Tournament; La Crescent-Hokah at St. Charles Invitational; Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout in Mequon: Onalaska vs. Wisconsin Lutheran, 7:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Blair-Taylor at Cashton, 5:30 p.m.; Onalaska at Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Tomah at Black River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Watertown Tournament: Aquinas vs. Lake Mills, 5:45 p.m.; West Salem Tournament; Reedsburg Tournament: Central vs. Sauk Prairie, 11 a.m.; Sparta vs. Reedsburg, 1 p.m.; Chippewa Falls McDonell Invitational: G-E-T vs. Hillsboro, noon; Kickapoo Tournament; Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic at Winona: Onalaska Luther vs. Lewiston-Altura, 11:30 a.m.; Goodhue Invitational: Caledonia vs. Goodhue, 3 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—West Salem/Bangor Invitational; Aquinas co-op, Onalaska/La Crosse, Tomah/Sparta at Bobbers Burger Winter Classic at Lake Delton Ice Arena.

BOYS SWIMMING: Nonconference—Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas at Baraboo Invitational, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center; Arcadia, Black River Falls at Northern Badger at River Falls; Brookwood at Mid-States Invitational at Whitewater..

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Chapman Winter Classic—UW-La Crosse vs. Redlands (Calif.), 4 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Citrus Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.