HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: MVC—Tomah at Sparta, 4:30 p.m.; Aquinas vs. Onalaska at Onalaska Legion, 5 p.m.; Holmen at Logan, 6:30 p.m. Coulee—Westby at Onalaska Luther, 5 p.m.; G-E-T at Arcadia, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Royal at Cashton (2), 4 p.m.; Hillsboro at Brookwood (2), 4 p.m.; Bangor at Necedah, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—North Crawford vs. De Soto at Stoddard, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at Fillmore Central (2), 4 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Rushford-Peterson, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: MVC—Central vs. Holmen at Viking (2), 4 p.m.; Sparta vs. Aquinas at Pammel Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Logan at Tomah, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Black River Falls at Arcadia (2), 4 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at West Salem, 5 p.m.; G-E-T at Westby, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Royal at Cashton (2), 4 p.m.; Hillsboro at Brookwood (2), 4 p.m.; Bangor at Necedah, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—North Crawford vs. De Soto at Stoddard, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—Rushford-Peterson at La Crescent-Hokah, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—Viroqua at Richland Center, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: Coulee—Conference championship at Drugan’s Castle Mound, 11 a.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia, Rushford-Peterson at La Crescent-Hokah, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Three Rivers—Caledonia, Rushford-Peterson at La Crescent-Hokah, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: MVC—Central at Logan, 4 p.m.; Tomah at Onalaska, 4 p.m.; Holmen at Sparta, 4 p.m. Coulee—Mauston at West Salem, 4:30 p.m.; Viroqua at Black River Falls, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Dairyland—Conference meet at Melrose-Mindoro, 4 p.m. Nonconference—Cashton, Brookwood, Prairie du Chien at Boscobel Invitational, 3:30 p.m.; Bangor Invitational, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: WIAC—Conference tournament: UW-La Crosse vs. UW-Whitewater at UW-Stevens Point, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL: WIAC—Conference tournament: UW-Eau Claire vs. UW-La Crosse at UW-Whitewater, 11:30 a.m.; winner vs. UW-Oshkosh, 4:30 p.m.