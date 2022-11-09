Local sports schedule: Thursday, Nov. 10

COLLEGE
WRESTLING: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Oshkosh, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Senior running back Joey Stutzman is one of the most reliable players on UW-La Crosse’s football team today and may be one of the most reliable in program history.
What came out of the locker room in the second half was even more of what fans saw in the first. A hard hitting, 60-minute game of chicken to see who would fold first in the heavy rain.
The combination of the three — Schick, Garcia and Beirne — have been making their way into the UWL record books one snap, hold and kick at a time.
The final two game stretch of the UW-La Crosse football team’s regular season will be played at home, starting with the 23rd ranked UW-River Falls Falcons at 1 p.m. Saturday at Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team remains perfect in the WIAC as they start the conference tournament with a 4-0 win over UW-Stevens Point Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
The final step in the UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team march to a season sweep of the WIAC comes at 5 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex against UW-Eau Claire in the conference championship game.
Local sports schedule for Saturday, Nov. 5.
Senior kicker Ryan Beirne kicked a career long 51-yard field goal to put the eighth-ranked Eagles up 38-35 with 51 seconds remaining.
The seventh-ranked Eagles (7-1, 4-1) needed to find a way to win down the stretch after the Titans tied the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter.
COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Edgewood at Viterbo, 7 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.