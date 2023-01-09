Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Jan. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL: Coulee—Onalaska Luther at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls at G-E-T, 7 p.m.; West Salem at Viroqua, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs— Wonewoc-Center at Bangor, 7 p.m.; New Lisbon at Cashton, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at Royall, 7 p.m. Ridge and Valley—North Crawford at De Soto, 7:15 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at P-E-M, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Melrose-Mindoro at Aquinas, 7:15 p.m.; Menomonie at Central, 7:15 p.m.; River Falls at Logan, 7:15 p.m.; Eau Claire Memorial at Holmen, 7:15 p.m.; Houston at Tomah, 7:30 p.m.; Wisconsin Dells at Westby, 7:30 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Waukon, 7:30 p.m.