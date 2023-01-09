Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Jan. 10

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: Coulee—Onalaska Luther at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls at G-E-T, 7 p.m.; West Salem at Viroqua, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs— Wonewoc-Center at Bangor, 7 p.m.; New Lisbon at Cashton, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at Royall, 7 p.m. Ridge and Valley—North Crawford at De Soto, 7:15 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at P-E-M, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Melrose-Mindoro at Aquinas, 7:15 p.m.; Menomonie at Central, 7:15 p.m.; River Falls at Logan, 7:15 p.m.; Eau Claire Memorial at Holmen, 7:15 p.m.; Houston at Tomah, 7:30 p.m.; Wisconsin Dells at Westby, 7:30 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Waukon, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Necedah, 5:45 p.m. Dairyland—Eau Claire Immanuel at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m.; Alma Center Lincoln at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m. Three Rivers—P-E-M at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Mauston at Tomah, 6 p.m.; Waukon at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Onalaska, 7:15 p.m.; Altoona at West Salem, 7:15 p.m.; Logan at Eau Claire North, 7:15 p.m.
People are also reading…
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—West Salem co-op vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.; Wisconsin Rapids at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Viroqua vs. Coulee Region at West Salem, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: Coulee—G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro at West Salem/Bangor, 6 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—New Lisbon at Brookwood, 7 p.m. SWC—Platteville/Belmont at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Black River Falls Triangular, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Judson (Ill.), 5 p.m.