Local sports schedule: Tuesday, March 8

COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Mount Mercy (2), 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Nonconference—Clarke (Iowa) at UW-La Crosse, 5 p.m.
UW-L earned its first NCAA Division III Tournament win in program history on Friday, beating Heidelberg (Ohio) 90-86 in a first-round game.
UW-L fell to Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday.
UW-La Crosse men's basketball senior guard Ethan Anderson and senior forward Wyatt Cook have been named to the All-WIAC First Team, the confer…
The Eagles play Heidelberg University (Ohio) on Friday in Bloomington, Ill., in the first round of the tournament.
Gamoke has earned four all-conference honors in her career with the Eagles.
The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team learned its postseason fate Monday, and its future includes a spot in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
UW-L now waits to see if it will earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Although it seemed to perpetually be on the brink of doing so, the UW-La Crosse men's basketball team couldn't break UW-Stevens Point on Tuesday.
Viterbo women's junior guard Kaitlyn Kennedy was named second team all-conference.
The UW-La Crosse football team will open the 2022 season at home with a game against Dakota State University (S.D.) with a 4 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 3.
