Local sports schedule: Wednesday, April 6

COLLEGESOFTBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Waldorf (Iowa) (2), 3 p.m. Nonconference—MSOE at UW-La Crosse (2), 3 p.m.
Central High School graduate and Wisconsin Badger Johnny Davis was recognized among the nation's best by a couple of organizations on Friday.
The UW-La Crosse baseball team was swept by UW-Platteville in a WIAC doubleheader on Saturday.
The UW-La Crosse baseball team exacted some revenge on UW-Platteville and swept a WIAC doubleheader from the visiting Pioneers at Copeland Par…
Ever since Kyle Poock first came to Winona State University as a baseball player in 1979, the school has held a special place in his heart tha…
Local sports schedule for Wednesday, March 30.
While limiting players she has guarded to 9.3 points per game on 30% shooting, Donarski has averaged 14.3 points per game this season.
Johnny Davis completed his freshman basketball season at Central High School as a complementary player to a fabulous senior class.
LEESBURG, Fla. — The UW-La Crosse softball team extended its winning streak to four games with a pair of victories on Tuesday.
