WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Dec. 14

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Saint Xavier (Ill.) at Viterbo, 7 p.m.; Saint Mary’s (Minn.) at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

