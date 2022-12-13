WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Dec. 14 Dec 13, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Saint Xavier (Ill.) at Viterbo, 7 p.m.; Saint Mary’s (Minn.) at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.WRESTLING: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Eau Claire, 7 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local college roundup: UW-La Crosse men's basketball team beaten for first time Brent Cox made a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 42 seconds left in the game to give Trine University (Ind.) the lead for good in an upset victory o… Local sports schedule: Saturday, Dec. 10 Coulee Region sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 10. Local college roundup: Third-ranked UW-La Crosse men's basketball team wins 9th straight DECORAH, Iowa -- The UW-La Crosse men;s basketball team built an 18-point lead by halftime on the way to a 70-41 nonconference win over Luther… Local sports schedule: Monday, Dec. 12 HIGH SCHOOL Local sports schedule: Sunday, Dec. 11 COLLEGE WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. Cornell (Iowa) at Madison, 1 p.m. Local sports schedule: Saturday, Dec. 3 Local sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 3. Watch Now: Related Video FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent UW coach Luke Fickell discusses 2023 recruiting class approach, staff UW coach Luke Fickell discusses 2023 recruiting class approach, staff UW coach Luke Fickell discusses roles during bowl prep practices UW coach Luke Fickell discusses roles during bowl prep practices Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs