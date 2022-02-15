 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Feb. 16

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Stout at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m. MCAC—Western at Riverland CC, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Stout, 7 p.m. MCAC—Western at Riverland CC, 5:30 p.m.

