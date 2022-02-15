Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Feb. 16

COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Stout at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m. MCAC—Western at Riverland CC, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Stout, 7 p.m. MCAC—Western at Riverland CC, 5:30 p.m.
It wasn’t long into Sean Suchomel’s assessment of this season that he turned to the bigger picture.
“We’re right there,” said junior forward Kyah Steiner, an Aquinas High School graduate. “I think it’s going to all come together.”
WINONA, Minn. -- Holmen High School graduate Brooklyn Paulson needed just six points to reach a milestone for the Saint Mary's University wome…
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team is in the middle of quite a battle for a WIAC championship with some of the best Di…
The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team has had some tough losses this season, and it experienced another on Saturday.
Elsewhere, the UW-L men's basketball team lost to UW-Oshkosh.
The Viterbo University men's basketball team scored five of the last six points and survived two late shots by Mayville State to post a 67-65 …
Local sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 9.
WHITEWATER, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team won its seventh straight game by beating UW-Whitewater 79-61 at the Williams Center …
The eighth-ranked UW-La Crosse men's basketball team won for the 10th time in 11 games by beating UW-Whitewater 80-68 at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday.
