Local sports schedule: Wednesday, March 16

COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. Ithaca (N.Y.) at Winter Haven, Fla., 8 a.m.
COLLEGEWRESTLING: NCAA Division III championships at Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 10 a.m.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Junior Hannah Zenkovich highlighted the action for the UW-La Crosse men's and women's track and field teams during the f…
While limiting players she has guarded to 9.3 points per game on 30% shooting, Donarski has averaged 14.3 points per game this season.
COLLEGEBASEBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Columbia (Mo.) (2), noon.
Local sports schedule for Monday, March 14.
Local sports schedule for Tuesday, March 15.
LEESBURG, Fla. — The UW-La Crosse softball team earned wins over Framingham State (Mass.) and Lasell (Mass.) on Monday.
UW-La Crosse wrestlers Nolan Hertel and Seth Brossard earned All-America honors for their performances at the NCAA Division III Championships …
The UW-La Crosse women's track and field team finished second at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships on Saturday in Winston-Salem, Nort…
UW-L earned its first NCAA Division III Tournament win in program history on Friday, beating Heidelberg (Ohio) 90-86 in a first-round game.
